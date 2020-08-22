The New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Is Here!!!

DC FanDome kicked off with a look at Wonder Woman 1984 and my excitement for the movie grew tenfold! What we know about the movie basically all hinges upon Max Lord taking control of the Dreamstone and giving everyone their greatest desires without dealing with the consequences of it all.

In the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 though, we’re confronted with the challenge of Diana trying to do what’s right for the world of man and, as the trailer points out, “this world is not yet ready for all that you will do”.

The new era of Wonder Woman begins here. #WW84 only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/RhTcHSGDti — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) August 22, 2020

The trailer gives us our first glimpse of Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig) as Cheetah. We also get scenes of the budding friendship between her and Diana, as well as their dealings with fellow baddie Max Lord (Pedro Pascal). The new trailer has filled me with such happiness, which I was sure had been erased by this relentless year.

But that’s also the brilliance of Diana Prince. It’s her power. She’s the kind of person who reminds us that the world needs hope and a hero who will stand up for the right thing. Wonder Woman has always been the kind of hero who puts the world before herself and right now, in the midst of 2020 when the world seems to be at odds and no one knows what’s happening, a hero like Diana is truly someone we need.

The trailer basically confirmed everything from Max Lord being inspired by Trump (he literally looks like he’s president in the trailer) to everything with the Dreamstone being real, but it also brought to life just how much Diana has grown. In the years since World War I, she stayed in the world of man and worked quietly undercover without fanfare. And now, she’s putting herself out there to stop the likes of Max Lord and it just makes me love her even more.

I know that if the world was normal, I would have already seen Wonder Woman 1984 but I’m willing to wait as long as it takes for Diana Prince because she’s the kind of hero we’ll always need. When we struggle to find guidance or peace in this world, Diana reminds us of the importance of compassion and empathy. Most of all, this trailer helped to remind me of why I love Diana Prince as a character.

Wonder Woman 1984 may still be in the COVID limbo of release date hell, but at least I have this trailer to watch on a loop for the next few months to keep me going and entertained because boy oh boy was it AMAZING.

