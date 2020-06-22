The ’80s-Inspired Marketing for Wonder Woman 1984 Continues to Be Perfect

The ’80s-inspired marketing for Wonder Woman 1984 continues with a new cover for the new Total Film magazine (coming out later this week).

I know I keep saying it, but I’m SO excited to share #WW84 with the world! For a sneak peek check out the latest issue of @totalfilm . 🙅🏻‍♀️ 🌍 💫 pic.twitter.com/RJSP5a5QlT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 22, 2020

While I recognize that it makes sense for everything to be totally ’80s (the movie is set in 1984), it speaks to me and my ’80s-loving heart. Though I was born in the ’90s, I grew up in a family with older siblings, which meant that most of the movies I was forced to watch were made in the ’70s and ’80s. So, I will always have a soft spot for the kind of film that came out of that decade. (Don’t get me wrong. I love a good ’90s film, too.)

But, with Wonder Woman 1984, they’re clearly leaning heavily into that nostalgia that so many have, even with the merchandise that I’ve seen floating around—like these notebooks I want so I can write all my wonderful thoughts in for the rest of time.

Wonder Woman 1984 promo art in notebooks (merchandise from Brazil)#WW84 pic.twitter.com/jZFhG2oWjC — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) November 30, 2019

Maybe it’s the nostalgia I have for ’80s movies, but I just feel like Wonder Woman 1984 is somehow the movie I’ve been waiting for? In a lot of ways, I think any movie with Diana Prince in it is going to feel that way for me, but there’s something about the trailers and the marketing for this one that really keep hitting home.

I’ve found, during my quarantine, that I’ve clung to movies from the ’80s—maybe because, a lot of the time, they were meant to be an escape from the world at large or were aggressively commenting on what was going on. But now, looking back, I love to lose myself in them, and it’s, in a lot of ways, getting me excited for Diana’s next installment.

I cry over a lot these days (most of the time over things I can’t control or fictional characters), but seeing Diana Prince over and over again in promotional material as we’re still waiting for the opportunity to see her on the big screen, I can’t help but cry over how inspiring and amazing this character is.

