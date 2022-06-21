Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) know that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has a long romantic history with Vision (Paul Bettany). In the films, Wanda and Vision were always emotionally connected because of their ties to the Mind Stone. Vision has the stone resting in his forehead as his life source, while Wanda was exposed to it when she was experimented on by Hydra. The two are brought together through their work with the Avengers.

When Wanda loses her brother, Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), she turns to Vision for support. A close friendship quickly turns into a romantic one and the two officially become an item. That is, until Vision’s tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War. It is his death that prompts Wanda to recognize the full extent of her powers and take on the identity of the Scarlet Witch.

However, while Wanda and Visions relationship is at the forefront of the MCU, Maximoff had another love interest besides him the comics. In fact, this particular love interest will be getting his own series soon. Marvel has confirmed that a Wonder Man series in the works, set to be directed by Shang-Chi director, Destin Daniel Cretton. As viewers delve into whom this new MCU character is, they may be surprised to find he has a history with Wanda.

Origin of Wonder Man’s ties to Vision and Wanda

(Marvel)

To understand Wanda, Vision, and Simon Williams’ (a.k.a. Wonder Man) love triangle, we need to go back to the beginning. It’s important to note that Vision and Wonder Man are very much connected in the comic books. In the MCU, the basis of Vision’s mind is J.A.R.V.I.S. software. However, in the comic books, Vision is actually fashioned after the brainwaves of Wonder Man. This brainwave connection between the two led to Wonder Man almost considering Vision a brother of sorts.

This brotherly bond turned sour, though, when Vision was dismantled and reconstructed as the emotionless White Vision. Naturally, Wanda seeks to reconstruct the Vision who she knows and loves. This means that she once more needs the brainwaves that Vision’s mind was constructed from. Hence, she seeks out Wonder Man, but he refuses to share his brain patterns again. Why? Well, it turns out he has developed feelings for Wanda. And he wants Vision out of the picture so that he can be with her.

What’s interesting, is that it could have been Wonder Man’s own feelings for Wanda that influenced Vision’s feelings for her in the first place. After all, it was Wonder Man’s brainwaves that contributed to Vision’s personality matrix. Eventually, the old Vision is almost wholly reconstructed by the Avengers. However, without Wonder Man’s brainwaves, his emotional connection is gone, including the connection he had to Wanda.

Wonder Man and Wanda’s relationship

While working together as members of the Avengers West Coast, Wanda slowly began to develop feelings for Wonder Man. They were later recruited into Force Works after the Avengers West Coast disbanded. When Wonder Man dies on a mission for Force Works, Wanda is deeply saddened by it. Later, she accidentally resurrects Wonder Man and he lives briefly in ionic form—before she fully revives and restores him. It is following this period that the two engage in a brief romantic relationship. However, Wanda’s persistent feelings for Vision lead the two to eventually split.

What will happen with Wonder Man and Wanda in the MCU?

(Image: Disney/Marvel)

It remains to be seen if the Wonder Man series will explore his relationship with Wanda. What we do know, though, is that WandaVision concluded with White Vision still on the loose and confirmed to be out there somewhere. If White Vision were to return, then the series could potentially bring in the Wanda, Vision, and Wonder Man love triangle. However, it’s unclear if this would even be a possibility in the MCU. After all, Wonder Man isn’t the basis for Vision’s personality in the MCU, so he lacks that connection.

Also, if this storyline were explored, it would probably make Wonder Man a pretty ill-received character. Wanda put herself in danger and desperately fought to restore Vision to his old self. And in the comics, it’s Wonder Man’s selfishness that ensured the new Vision wouldn’t love Wanda in return. He did all of this just to have a brief romance with Wanda and to leave because she, naturally, still had feelings for Vision. Which is cruel. Wanda’s story is already heartbreaking enough in the MCU without adding what Wonder Man did to her. Still, we can’t be sure which direction the Wonder Man series will take and whether it will have a Wanda and Vision arc within it or not.

What do you think? Would you enjoy the Vision/Wanda/Wonder Man love triangle entering into the MCU?

(featured image: Marvel Comics)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]