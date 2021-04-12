The Internet Answers What #WomenFantasizeAbout to Honest AF Results

Walking into the Twitter hashtag “Women Fantasize About,” I thought I knew what I was getting into. Surely there were some who were going for the sexiness of it all. Margot Robbie, Oscar Isaac, Beyoncé, or Tom Hardy are just a few I was sure women would fantasize about. Then there were the more practical things like cleaning the house, having a gentleman/woman as a partner, or a delicious breakfast. I was right on both fronts because the tweets were there for the sexiness of these people and domestic acts alike.

What surprised me, and it shouldn’t have, was the number of tweets for heartbreakingly real things like being able to walk alone at night without the fear of being murdered, freeing women and families from cages, and getting justice for women victims of gun violence. It’s especially bothersome when you take into consideration that fantasizing itself is about indulging in extraordinary or wild views/ideas that many think are impossible. These things shouldn’t be unthinkable, especially in this day and age.

#WomenFantasizeAbout is a reminder of the strides we still have to take to make this world a safer place for everyone and how much specific populations are suffering, especially when intersectionality comes into play. It’s also a call to attention that things like this shouldn’t be just a fantasy. They should be part of our reality for everyone. And hopefully, this gives everyone some insight into what it is to be a woman and what we want in 2021.

#WomenFantasizeAbout being able to walk alone at night without fearing for their safety pic.twitter.com/Mw4Y7b1dDM — DENTAL PLAN (@princesspotshot) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout the day a woman will be the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/2Teb8w51PG — A.Silver⚡️GIFs-Memes-NFTs (@SilverAdie) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout being treated and respected the same way men are, in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/zp6ipowjk1 — Elizabeth Giatti (@ElizabethGiatti) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout freeing people from cages. NO MORE CONCENTRATION CAMPS! pic.twitter.com/LeCN3NRehn — So it goes… (@melaniesdavis) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout: 1. Getting full access to all sexual and reproductive health services

2. Receiving equal pay

3. Having a microwave that’s not directly above the stove pic.twitter.com/ePi33KimwS — Zara Ahmed, DrPH😷 (@ZarainDC) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout HUMAN RIGHTS & actually making sure everyone has their needs met. pic.twitter.com/k2hDPgPdi3 — So it goes… (@melaniesdavis) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout being able to walk alone in the day and night without thinking about an escape plan in the possibility of being taken by someone. pic.twitter.com/gbf2gdxlWl — Bennett👻 || She/her (@TheSPNBean) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout the workers of the world uniting, and owning the means of production, all together.

Baby, it’s so hot. pic.twitter.com/ceZMod7lTn — Chrisi (@chrisiousity) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout safer schools, teachers, students during these covid spikes! Pay people to stay home! pic.twitter.com/29YOBtpN5O — So it goes… (@melaniesdavis) April 12, 2021

#WomenFantasizeAbout media that isn’t owned by only a handful of corporations. pic.twitter.com/8mExvanbg0 — So it goes… (@melaniesdavis) April 12, 2021

(image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

