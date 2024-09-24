Woman of the Hour marks Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. While the film originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, it will soon be available for everyone to watch from the comfort of their home, as Netflix will be releasing the film internationally. Here’s the release date for Woman of the Hour.

When will ‘Woman of the Hour’ release?

While Woman of the Hour initially premiered on September 8, 2023, it will officially be released by Netflix on October 18, 2024.

This film is a long time coming. The screenplay for the movie, then titled Rodney and Sheryl, was penned by Ian MacAllister McDonald in December 2017. In 2021, Netflix had bought the script with Anna Kendrick set to star and Chloe Okuno as director. However, in 2022, the film was sold to the Cannes Film Festival with Kendrick as both the director and the lead character, Cheryl Bradshaw.

What is ‘Woman of the Hour’ about?

Woman of the Hour is inspired by the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who, in the middle of a murder spree, appeared on the television show The Dating Game in 1978. The film will follow the events of the game show.

Anna Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto) won a date with following his stint on The Dating Game. Little did Cheryl Bradshaw know that at the time, Alcala had murdered five women. After it was revealed he was a serial killer, Alcala was nicknamed “The Dating Game Killer.”

