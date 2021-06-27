Here’s the thing: we all make mistakes. Whether it’s spilling coffee on a new white shirt or accidently rear-ending the car in front of you, life is filled with moments we wish we could take back. For most of us, these moments are confined to a small handful of bystanders. But for this fan at the Tour de France, her enthusiasm and unwieldly cardboard sign managed to derail the most famous cycling race in the world.

In the video above, you can see the domino effect of this woman’s sign, which led to a multi-bike pile-up at the start of the race. The woman, sporting a yellow coat, can be seen holding a sign with “granny and granddad” written in German. The French police are currently trying to identify the woman, who they plan to charge with “deliberately violating safety regulations and causing injuries that might prevent someone working for up to three months”.

Tour de France Deputy Director Pierre-Yves Thouault said the tour would take legal action against the woman, saying “We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this do not spoil the show for everyone,” he told AFP news agency.

⚠ We’re glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television! pic.twitter.com/v8mat4UOtH — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 27, 2021

Many on social media are poking fun at the woman for ruining with the race with a single piece of cardboard:

Guys I’m sorry I messed up the Tour De France. Will they let me take my ‘free hugs’ sign to NASCAR, I guess is what I am asking — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) June 27, 2021

Name a smaller role with a bigger impact? #TourDeFrance pic.twitter.com/kjdsENvcTM — monica (@monicas004) June 27, 2021

the tour de France thing is so funny. like imagine if some drunk guy tried to take a selfie and somehow that fucked up the whole Superbowl — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) June 27, 2021

I want you to remember: no matter how bad you fuck up, you didn’t fuck up “literally destroy the Tour de France with a cardboard sign” bad. https://t.co/r2jH06kror — Abe Goldfarb (@AbeGoldfarb) June 26, 2021

I am in complete awe of this person singlehandedly ruining the #TourDeFrance. Pure chaos! pic.twitter.com/wfgsfnfZkB — Chris McPhail (@ChrisMcPhaiI) June 27, 2021

I was watching the Tour de France this morning with the kids… thought of this… #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/LInodNITeg — Tim Yoko (@Allenfire) June 27, 2021

Authorities are still looking for the woman, who is presumably dying her hair, changing her name, and moving across the world to start a new life. But look on the bright side lady: you may have ruined the Tour de France, but you’ve created a meme we’ll enjoy for years to come!

(via BBC, image: screencap)

