‘Wolfs’ Reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney After 16 Long Years

Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan are back, albeit in different avatars. The duo of Brad Pitt and George Clooney will be seen together in the action-comedy flick Wolfs, whose trailer dropped this week.

Recommended Videos

The film is directed by Jon Watts, and Pitt and Clooney are involved as co-producers along with Apple Studios via their production companies, Plan B Entertainment and Smokehouse Pictures. Wolfs will be distributed by Columbia Pictures (through Sony Pictures Releasing). Hollywood veteran Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) and Austin Abrams (Euphoria) round up the cast. Wolfs is slated to be released theatrically in the U.S. on September 20, 2024.

The story is about two fixers forced to work together after being assigned to the same job. Complications arise when the man whose body they were sent to dispose of turns out to be alive, and to make matters worse, a bag full of drugs is involved. The chaotic nature of the film was very well captured in the trailer, with the trademark moment involving Pitt and Clooney’s characters acknowledging each other after the latter is called by a woman (Amy Ryan) to help her get rid of a corpse.

Before the trailer release, a teaser was introduced by Apple TV+, which featured the two Hollywood A-listers silently riding in a car. Wolfs re-unites Clooney and Pitt after 16 long years, their last collaboration as on-screen co-stars came in the Coen Brothers drama-comedy Burn After Reading (2008). Technically, the duo were credited in John Krasinski’s recent live-action/animation comedy film IF, though Clooney lent only his voice and Pitt didn’t actually appear at all.

? ? New Trailer Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/SW3OxoT4Uz — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) May 28, 2024

Pitt and Clooney’s remarkable chemistry was one of the standout features of Steven Soderbergh’s Oceans trilogy, which was lauded from a critical point of view while performing well at the box office. Jon Watts will be hoping for a similar result, as it will be the first time the director has helmed a non-Spider-Man film in nearly a decade.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more