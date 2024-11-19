‘Wokeness is officially over’: MAGAs believe non-American Miss Universe winner won because of Trump

Now that Trump has won, MAGA supporters once again think they run the world. Or, in this instance, Miss Universe.

Recommended Videos

The crowning of Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant has the MAGA masses crowing over their victory over “wokeness.” That’s right, “wokeness” is over. In many ways, they’re not wrong. In a harrowing moment in history, Trump has been elected president for a second term. This means that hundreds of thousands of people believe that a man who mocks those less fortunate than him, mocks those different from him, and even mocks those who have survived his abuse is suitable to run a country. Trump has been convicted of sexual assault, charged with inciting an insurrection and abusing his position as leader of the United States of America, and yet here we are.

Trump’s supporters see his re-election as a victory against the “wokeness” that has eroded traditional values. Values such as being racist, homophobic, transphobic, and misogynistic. They now believe that the “Trump effect” resulted in the 2024 winner of the Miss Universe pageant, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed contestant from Denmark by the name of Victoria Kjaer Theilvig. That’s right, a non-American contestant in a show run by a Thailand and Mexico-based company is now somehow a win for Trump and MAGA.

How is the pageant related to Trump’s win?

In their minds, the correlation is down to the fact that Trump once owned the pageant from 1996 to 2015. During that time, Trump was called out for sexist and chauvinistic behavior. In 2003, when the pageant went to Moscow, Trump said, “Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend?” When Trump’s reign at the pageant ended, it was bought by JKN Global Group’s Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, who made history by becoming the first transgender woman to own it. Under her leadership, the pageant was opened up to allow mothers, transgender women, and married women to enter. Queue the cries of “liberalism gone mad!”

With the win by Theilvig, the MAGA crowd has convinced themselves that we’re back to our good old ways, where only white, fair-haired, blue-eyed individuals are deemed attractive. Hmmm, sound like some good old-fashioned Aryan race supremacy bullshit to me. Many of that ilk have taken to social media sites like the ever-right-leaning X to boast about their “victory” and how “wokeness is officially over.”

Wokeness is officially over.



This is the new Miss Universe. ? pic.twitter.com/RmmHNO0OQq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 17, 2024

We don’t know why this next X user is surprised, the competition has only ever been won by biological women. This isn’t the great win they think it is.

I am surprised a biological woman just won Miss Universe.

Donald Trump is actually MAGA#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/Uj8PqHRTbJ — Kanan (@3PeatUCLWinners) November 17, 2024

For some reason, they seem to think that the outcome of the election decided the outcome of the competition. That’s some real false equivalence happening there.

This is Miss Denmark, who was just crowned Miss Universe. It’s the Trump Effect in action. Had Kamala won, the prize would’ve gone to a 40 year old transgender. pic.twitter.com/C0EzcbUQ99 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 17, 2024

In her own way, Theilvig did make history when she was crowned the winner. She is the first Danish competitor to win the title and the first blonde winner in 20 years. This isn’t that surprising given that blonde hair is quite rare, with only two percent of people globally having it. Our congratulations go to Theilvig, as well as to all the other competitors who took to the stage, but attributing her win to Trump’s recent election, well, it’s a stretch at best.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy