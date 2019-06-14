Win a Copy of Kate Davies’ Queer Sexual Awakening Romance In at the Deep End!

Win your next summer beach read with Kate Davies’ fresh and funny new novel about a young woman who realizes she’s been looking for love in all the wrong places—that is, from men. Many will enter, 5 will walk away with a copy of In at the Deep End!

Davies’ debut tells the story of a 20s-something boldly exploring her newfound sexual identity. Frank and sexy, it’s also hilarious, and it can soon be yours. Here’s how to enter:

Entry date now – 6/24

(5) lucky winners

Each winner will get (1) finished copy of IN AT THE DEEP END by Kate Davies!

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – In at the Deep End”





PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will be automated opted into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

Ready to hear about what you’ll be reading? Of course you are!

Julia hasn’t had sex in three years. Her roommate has a boyfriend—and their sex noises are audible through the walls, maybe even throughout the neighborhood. Not to mention, she’s treading water in a dead-end job, her know-it-all therapist gives her advice she doesn’t ask for, and the men she is surrounded by are, to be polite, subpar. Enough is enough. So when Julia gets invited to a warehouse party in a part of town where “trendy people who have lots of sex might go on a Friday night”—she readily accepts. Whom she meets there, however, is surprising: a conceptual artist, also a woman. Julia’s sexual awakening begins; her new lesbian life, as she coins it, is exhilarating.

Find out more about IN AT THE DEEP END and dive in with Julia.

(image: HMH)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—