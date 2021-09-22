comScore Actor Willie Garson of 'Sex and the City' Has Passed Away
Things We Saw Today: Actor Willie Garson From Sex and the City Has Passed Away

By Princess Weekes Sep 22nd, 2021, 5:24 pm
 

Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Willie Garson attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)

Actor Willie Garson, who was known to me and many others as Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best male friend Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died. He was 57.

The news was confirmed by his son, who shared a heartfelt Instagram post honoring his father.

 

This is heartbreaking news, and it feels like we just keep losing people way too soon.

