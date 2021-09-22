Actor Willie Garson, who was known to me and many others as Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best male friend Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died. He was 57.

The news was confirmed by his son, who shared a heartfelt Instagram post honoring his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathen Garson (@nathen_garson)

This is heartbreaking news, and it feels like we just keep losing people way too soon.

(image: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to have legal issues concerning the sale of their winery. (via Buzzfeed News)

Jennifer Hough gave her first televised interview concerning her rape in the ’90s and current harassment at the hands of her assailant and his wife, rapper Nicki Minaj. (via The Daily Beast)

😂🤣 https://t.co/z1VotQRIXk — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) September 21, 2021

First trailer for Megan Fox’s vampire movie is out!



Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways. “We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things.” pic.twitter.com/NIiBeStJm2 — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]