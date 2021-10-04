comScore William Shatner to Ride to Space on Jeff Bezos' Rocket
William Shatner to Ride to Space on Jeff Bezos’ Rocket

To boldly go where Jeff Bezos has gone before ...

By Rachel LeishmanOct 4th, 2021, 12:37 pm
 

William Shatner as Jim Kirk in Star Trek

Do you ever think about how William Shatner made a career while being a captain of the USS Enterprise but had never been to space? Well, that’s about to change! That’s right, Captain Kirk is going to space. Why? Because rich people have nothing better to do with their time than waste money on things like this when everyone else just watches it happen while struggling to survive.

Joining the vice president of mission & flight operations of Blue Origin, Audrey Powers, Shatner will be launched into space on October 12, and honestly, this just feels like a mistake, but if Captain Kirk wants to see space, go ahead and spend the money, I guess.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a press release. I suppose he’s referring to his long-running stint as Captain Kirk through three seasons of Star Trek and into the subsequent film franchise.

Twitter is … well, they’re making fun of this.

As one tweet says, this is what happens when nerds have too much money. I can just imagine Bezos sitting there and thinking, “Huh, it’d be so funny if Captain Kirk came to space on Blue Origin” and then contacted William Shatner. I just fear that Bezos attempted to contact Harrison Ford only to be met with an angry Ford on the other line screaming at him about his nonsense. Honestly, that’d I’d rather see that than Shatner going to space for 5 seconds and selling it as a Star Trek miracle for the next twenty years.

Anyway, sorry to my brother, who will probably read this because he loves William Shatner a lot, but there’s a reason I like Chris Pine as James T. Kirk more than Shatner …

(image: CBS)

