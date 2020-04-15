Will We Ever Agree About Spider-Man Movies?

How can we fix the world when we cannot even agree about Spider-Man movies? It seems that, time and time again, we end up fighting over our favorite or which movie captures the character the best, and then we go back and forth on every little detail because, at the end of the day, these movies (whichever we all happen to like) mean a lot to us.

So, a war broke out last night among fans of the webbed hero. The question was simple: Pick your favorite three Spider-Man movies. The problem came when we all had wildly different opinions because we all just love Peter Parker.

You can only keep three 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/eSpwThRcKa — Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) April 14, 2020

I am of Team Marvel Cinematic Universe Spidey. To me, it’s the first time he felt like Peter Parker and the first time I felt like I was watching a teenager try to figure out this whole superhero thing. So, I picked both Homecoming and Far From Home, along with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was seemingly the only movie that everyone had on their lists.

But what was interesting was the outpouring of love for both Andrew Garfield’s run (The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and the first two installments of Tobey Maguire’s (no love for Spider-Man 3, though.)

Spider-Man Homecoming and Far From Home are top tier. like yeah we grew up watching tobey and andrew was good but tom holland. pic.twitter.com/aK1t0OC7gB — aislin misses tom🕸❤️ (@tomdahling) April 15, 2020

Spider-man Far From Home and Spider-man 2 are the best #SpiderMan films. FACT pic.twitter.com/VwcEayN3IQ — Daisy Drake (@DaisyyDrake66) April 15, 2020

SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-VERSE and uh… (tosses a coin for SPIDER-MAN 2 or AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2) https://t.co/JpfjSADolr — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 15, 2020

When you see Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man 2 and Spiderverse all trending. pic.twitter.com/GzK7Z2dZeA — Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) April 15, 2020

When I hear people say Andrew Garfield was the best Spiderman ever without acknowledging Tobey Maguire! pic.twitter.com/71liweKwWN — Ashley (@BurgundyTamale) April 15, 2020

spiderman fans: We love Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire fans: pic.twitter.com/nlVt6XQYnC — Izzy @ Learning how to draw (@MirsanIsaac) April 15, 2020

When someone says Into the Spider-Verse isnt the best spider-man movie pic.twitter.com/Mu9OLHdnXe — Gogeta CW: Kaguya Sama (@ChildishGojita) April 15, 2020

2

Homecoming

Into the Spider-verse https://t.co/RUPEIImdPp — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) April 15, 2020

My love for Peter Parker reaches an unprecedented level. It doesn’t matter what the movie is or if we all get mad at it (looking, again, at Spider-Man 3), it’s still a Spider-Man movie, and there’s still a soft spot for it in my heart. So yes, I do love Tom Holland’s Peter most of all, but I don’t think I could live without any of these movies. They all mean different things to me. Whether it’s growing up watching Tobey Maguire’s movies or falling in love with Andrew Garfield’s take, they’re all just stories about a hero we all love.

So maybe we should stop trying to rank them or trying to save only a few of them. It ends up with all of us fighting on Twitter.com for an entire evening.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com