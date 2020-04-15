comScore

Will We Ever Agree About Spider-Man Movies?

By Rachel LeishmanApr 15th, 2020, 1:12 pm

Spider-Man looking shocked

How can we fix the world when we cannot even agree about Spider-Man movies? It seems that, time and time again, we end up fighting over our favorite or which movie captures the character the best, and then we go back and forth on every little detail because, at the end of the day, these movies (whichever we all happen to like) mean a lot to us.

So, a war broke out last night among fans of the webbed hero. The question was simple: Pick your favorite three Spider-Man movies. The problem came when we all had wildly different opinions because we all just love Peter Parker.

I am of Team Marvel Cinematic Universe Spidey. To me, it’s the first time he felt like Peter Parker and the first time I felt like I was watching a teenager try to figure out this whole superhero thing. So, I picked both Homecoming and Far From Home, along with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was seemingly the only movie that everyone had on their lists.

But what was interesting was the outpouring of love for both Andrew Garfield’s run (The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and the first two installments of Tobey Maguire’s (no love for Spider-Man 3, though.)

My love for Peter Parker reaches an unprecedented level. It doesn’t matter what the movie is or if we all get mad at it (looking, again, at Spider-Man 3), it’s still a Spider-Man movie, and there’s still a soft spot for it in my heart. So yes, I do love Tom Holland’s Peter most of all, but I don’t think I could live without any of these movies. They all mean different things to me. Whether it’s growing up watching Tobey Maguire’s movies or falling in love with Andrew Garfield’s take, they’re all just stories about a hero we all love.

So maybe we should stop trying to rank them or trying to save only a few of them. It ends up with all of us fighting on Twitter.com for an entire evening.

