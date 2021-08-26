comScore Will Wanda Maximoff Fight the X-Men in Doctor Strange 2?
Will Wanda Maximoff Fight a Fox-Verse Superhero in Doctor Strange 2?

Rumor has it that the Scarlet Witch will face off against an X-Men character in the MCU.

By Chelsea Steiner Aug 26th, 2021
 

wanda wields magic in wandavision

If humanity found a way to harness the energy of the Marvel cinematic universe rumor mill, we could power the planet for years to come. Until then we will be here, wildly speculating into the ether about which characters are coming, what battles will unfold, and all the Mephisto conjecture the internet can handle.

The latest grist for the rumor mill comes courtesy of Daniel Richtman, who tweeted “In Doctor Strange 2 Wanda will fight someone from the Fox-Verse (I am not allowed to reveal who it is) but could top this fight.”

While Richtman has revealed accurate details and inside info in the past, he does not work for Marvel Studios, so let’s take this one with a grain of salt. But still, we’ve long assumed that Fox characters would be incorporated into the MCU. And given that the film is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (and the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer shows Strange diving headfirst into the multiverse), the MCU is clearly opening the door to anyone and everyone from past franchises.

Many fans are betting that Wanda will face off against one of the X-Men … but which one? Many on Twitter are rooting for Jean Grey as the obvious choice. After all, Grey’s telepathic and telekinetic powers rival Wanda’s own. As two of the most powerful members of their respective teams, the duo would be evenly matched.

And while Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey sacrificed herself at the end of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jean Grey can always return from the dead. But will it be Turner’s Grey or would the MCU bring back Famke Janssen, who played the role in the original trilogy? Or maybe they’re going to go full Spider-Man and resurrect both?!

Many fans believe that it won’t be Jean Grey fighting Wanda but another extraordinarily powerful X-Men: Magneto. Magneto’s own strength and his powers of manipulation could also make him an intriguing foe for the Scarlet Witch. Michael Fassbender gave us a compelling onscreen Magneto, as did Ian McKellen.

Having either of these characters show up to fight Wanda would likely cause a nerd riot in the theaters. And if they were to appear, would Marvel be able to keep it a secret or would it eventually break on the internet? That’s part of the appeal of the MCU going multiverse: literally anything and anyone could happen.

Which Fox character would you like to see take on Wanda in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know in the comments!

