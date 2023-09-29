Will There Be ‘Young Justice’ Season 5? Answered

Amid the recent corporate shakeup at Warner Bros. Discovery, viewers might be wondering about the future of Max’s Young Justice. Young Justice originally premiered on Cartoon Network but found a new home on HBO Max for its fourth season. The series is set outside the DC Animated Universe and follows a team of young superheroes who are either the protégés or relations of established superheroes serving in the Justice League. The young squad includes Robin (Jesse McCartney), Aqualad (Khary Payton), Kid Flash (Jason Spisak), Superboy (Nolan North), Miss Martian (Danica McKellar), and Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin).

Young Justice has received high praise for its animation, voice performances, interesting premise, and well-developed characters. However, even though the show achieved high critical acclaim, it was already canceled once before. Cartoon Network canceled Young Justice after just two seasons due to Mattel dropping its funding for the show as a result of low toy sales. Viewers continued showing their love for the show, though, prompting DC’s streaming service, DC Universe, to revive the series for a third season. After DC Universe was phased out, HBO Max picked up the show for a fourth season.

Since then, though, Warner Bros. merged with Discovery and launched Max to replace HBO Max. In the process, it canceled numerous TV series and films. As a result, many feared for Young Justice‘s safety amid the cuts.

Is Young Justice season 5 coming to Max?

Young Justice has not been officially canceled by Warner Bros., but its chances of renewal are slim if insiders’ reports are correct. While Young Justice season 4 concluded on June 9, 2022, Max has remained suspiciously quiet about the series. It has simply not addressed whether it plans to renew the show or not. However, now that we’re nearing a year and a half with no news, we’re starting to give up hope.

Meanwhile, an alleged insider told TVLine during an interview that Max is not renewing the series. According to the insider, Max originally only ordered a single season of Young Justice. Now that the season has concluded, the streamer’s plans haven’t changed, and it is not moving forward with a fifth season. Until Max officially confirms Young Justice‘s status, we do not know if the insider’s information is correct. The more time that passes with Max’s silence, though, the more weight it brings to the insider’s claims.

