Will Hulu’s hit new MomTok docuseries return for a second season?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was a big hit on Hulu, and there are a lot of people wondering whether or not there’s a season 2 in in store for viewers.

Is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives renewed for season 2?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has not yet been renewed for a second season. However, given the show’s popularity, a second season remains possible. The series received stellar viewership, even breaking Hulu’s record for the most-watched unscripted season premiere of 2024. Additionally, it generated a lot of social media buzz, which further boosted its ratings. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was so high profile that even the LDS Church issued a statement about its portrayal of the Mormon community.

Although the docuseries garnered mixed reactions and stirred debates about its portrayal of Mormons, it still offered enough juicy drama and scandal to make it the perfect binge-worthy series. Meanwhile, season 1 noticeably left the door open for season 2. The docuseries ends with multiple cliffhangers, including uncertain relationship futures, broken friendships, and mysteries regarding who will stay a part of MomTok. Rumors are already swirling that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ central couple, Paul and Dakota Mortensen, just broke up, further heightening anticipation for season 2.

As for the MomTok group members, the majority of them have confirmed they are open to a second season and hopeful that it will be greenlit. Ultimately, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has room for a second season, interest from its main stars, and the advantage of a successful first season, boding well for the chances of season 2.

What Is Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows eight Mormon TikTok influencers who went viral in 2022 over a swinging scandal. Taylor Frankie Paul and her friend group of Mormon wives and mothers started gaining traction on the platform in the 2020s. They dubbed themselves MomTok and challenged the traditional gender roles and lifestyles commonly associated with the religion. However, things took a strange turn in 2022 when Paul announced she and her husband were divorcing. After rumors began swirling that she and her friend’s husband were in a relationship, she appeared in a TikTok livestream to clarify what happened. In clearing the air, she revealed that her entire friend group was involved in “soft-swinging,” which meant that they swapped partners and engaged in intimate acts with each other’s partners, although they refrained from going “all the way.”

The divorce arose because Paul and another member of the soft-swinging circle had broken the rules of the group. All Paul had intended to do was explain that the divorce situation was more nuanced than people thought. She hadn’t anticipated the internet being so scandalized and intrigued by her and her friend’s private life. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the women as they continue dealing with the fallout of the scandal months later and navigate its effects on their friendships, families, and the Mormon community.

