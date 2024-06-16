The School for Good and Evil, Netflix poster
(Netflix)
Category:
Movies

Is Netflix’s ‘The School For Good and Evil’ Worthy of a Sequel?

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: Jun 16, 2024 04:00 pm

Netflix has really been pushing the fantasy genre for the last few years. One of its better titles is 2022’s The School for Good and Evil. It had a stellar cast and a decent premise, but despite this failed to make any real impact. It ended on a cliffhanger, with Sophie and Agatha called back to the world of fairytales to aid the princes, but will a sequel ever appear?

Recommended Videos

The School for Good and Evil followed the friendship of Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), two outsiders in their town. Sophie wishes to grow up a princess, whilst Agatha simply wants to exist without being called a witch and having her life threatened. The two support and help one another, until Sophie learns about a magic school that trains the princess, heroes, and villains found in the pages of fairytales. She wishes to enlist in the school, and, when her wish is granted, Agatha ends up along for the rise, though neither end up where the expect.

The film had a great director in Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy) as well as phenomenal cast. Caruso and Wylie were joined by Hollywood heavyweights Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Michelle Yeoh, with Cate Blanchett as narrator. Despite these super talents, it felt more like a Disney film with a larger budget. It had many cringe moments including “sassy” look-at-me entrances to Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown,” makeover montages, and jokes that just don’t land. Reviews for the film were not favorable; it holds a 37% rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this, The School for Good and Evil did manage to land on Netflix’s top 10 list in its first week and stayed there for four weeks. Was this enough to greenlight a sequel though?

Will there be a sequel?

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL. (L to R) Sofia Wylie as Agatha and Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie in The School For Good And Evil.
(Netflix)

The School for Good and Evil was adapted from Soman Chainani’s internationally best-selling series, and there is plenty more source material to create a franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feig confirmed that “The goal is definitely for this to be a franchise.” You could see that was his plan all along given that the film ends with Agatha receiving an arrow with a note from Tedros that reads “I need you Agatha” accompanied by Blanchett as the Storian saying, “This was only the beginning.”

Despite this, no sequel has yet been announced. It isn’t that shocking considering the critical panning the film underwent after its release, and the fact it dropped off the top 10 after only four weeks (Netflix has canceled entire series for less). The viewership figures weren’t that bad though, it could be enough for the franchise to crawl back onto the streaming platform. The source material has a strong following, and if they were to correct some (many) of the mistakes they made with the first film, it could be worth another look, a chance at redemption.

We won’t know anything until Netflix gives us an update on the film’s future. Perhaps this is one story that has already had its ending.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Hugh Jackman’s Next Movie Sounds a Lot Like ‘Babe,’ and We’re Into It
Hugh Jackman at the 2024 Met Gala opposite the cover of Leonie Swann's 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story'
Hugh Jackman at the 2024 Met Gala opposite the cover of Leonie Swann's 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story'
Hugh Jackman at the 2024 Met Gala opposite the cover of Leonie Swann's 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story'
Category: Movies
Movies
Hugh Jackman’s Next Movie Sounds a Lot Like ‘Babe,’ and We’re Into It
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 16, 2024
Read Article Where Have You Heard This Joyful Voice Before?
Joy voiced by Amy Poehler in Inside Out
Joy voiced by Amy Poehler in Inside Out
Joy voiced by Amy Poehler in Inside Out
Category: Movies
Movies
Where Have You Heard This Joyful Voice Before?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 16, 2024
Read Article Are Disney and Pixar Setting up ‘Inside Out 3’?
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Are Disney and Pixar Setting up ‘Inside Out 3’?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Where Does ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Fit on the Franchise’s Timeline?
Godzilla roaring in Godzilla Minus One
Godzilla roaring in Godzilla Minus One
Godzilla roaring in Godzilla Minus One
Category: Movies
Movies
Where Does ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Fit on the Franchise’s Timeline?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Anxiety’s Voice Actor Understands the Importance of Talking About, Well, Anxiety
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
Anxiety’s Voice Actor Understands the Importance of Talking About, Well, Anxiety
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Hugh Jackman’s Next Movie Sounds a Lot Like ‘Babe,’ and We’re Into It
Hugh Jackman at the 2024 Met Gala opposite the cover of Leonie Swann's 'Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story'
Category: Movies
Movies
Hugh Jackman’s Next Movie Sounds a Lot Like ‘Babe,’ and We’re Into It
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 16, 2024
Read Article Where Have You Heard This Joyful Voice Before?
Joy voiced by Amy Poehler in Inside Out
Category: Movies
Movies
Where Have You Heard This Joyful Voice Before?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 16, 2024
Read Article Are Disney and Pixar Setting up ‘Inside Out 3’?
the emotions in inside out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Are Disney and Pixar Setting up ‘Inside Out 3’?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Where Does ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Fit on the Franchise’s Timeline?
Godzilla roaring in Godzilla Minus One
Category: Movies
Movies
Where Does ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Fit on the Franchise’s Timeline?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 15, 2024
Read Article Anxiety’s Voice Actor Understands the Importance of Talking About, Well, Anxiety
Joy and Anxiety standing next to each other
Category: Movies
Movies
Anxiety’s Voice Actor Understands the Importance of Talking About, Well, Anxiety
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 14, 2024
Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.