Here’s Why Rumors of ‘The Goonies 2’ Have Resurfaced

Rumor has it that the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic The Goonies is in development.

It has been almost 40 years since The Goonies premiered and proved to be a major critical and commercial success. The adventure comedy follows the story of four boys—Mikey (Sean Astin), Chunk (Jeff Cohen), Mouth (Corey Feldman), and Data (Ke Huy Quan)—who discover a pirate map while trying to save their homes from foreclosure and set out on an adventure to find a hidden treasure.

Even nearly 40 years later, the movie remains charming, energetic, and nostalgic for audiences of all ages. However, the film’s lasting legacy and success have led to questions repeatedly arising of why there was never a Goonies 2.

For decades, the status of The Goonies 2 continuously changed as the cast gave conflicting reports on whether it was in development and who was or wasn’t interested in returning. Finally, in 2014, director Richard Donner confirmed the sequel was officially in the works, and that he was trying to bring back the majority of the original cast.

However, Donner later also claimed he was going to direct a fifth Lethal Weapon movie, which many expected to be his last project given that he was nearing retirement. When Donner passed away in 2021, this seemed to confirm that The Goonies 2 would never happen, as it was unclear if the cast would return without him. Still, rumors have persisted that the movie could still happen.

Will The Goonies 2 ever happen?

Recently, rumors that The Goonies 2 was in development resurfaced. It’s likely that the rumors began to stir due to April Fool’s Day pranks, including one that claimed The Goonies: Curse of the One-Eyed Willy was coming to theaters in 2026, directed by Sam Raimi.

However, some users are questioning if the poster truly is a prank, given that Movie Insider suddenly created a page for The Goonies 2.

For now, there is no official confirmation that The Goonies 2 is in development. Still, the chances of a sequel will likely never completely die. After all, Ke Huy Quan, who recently returned to the big screen to critical acclaim, has revealed that he is still open to reprising his role as Data if the sequel ever becomes a reality. However, he also revealed that, despite the movie allegedly entering development multiple times, no scripts were actually ever written for it. Other stars, such as Corey Feldman and Sean Astin, have also expressed openness to the sequel while still admitting it likely won’t ever happen.

Ultimately, there is no evidence that The Goonies 2 is happening, but the possibility of there being a sequel someday still remains.

