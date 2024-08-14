With no more wars, will we get season 8 of ‘The 100’?

The finale of The 100 had us wondering if humans will ever learn. Throughout the seasons, we’ve seen the characters fight for their survival at the expense of others.

We got an answer to that in the seventh season of the show, but you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t hoping for more. Clarke and her friends were reunited because they all chose to stay on Earth. Most of humanity transcended—or, in other terms, became one with the universe. With that out of the way, there’s no point in another season.

Officially, The 100 ended with season seven. There are no announcements about season 8. Each character’s story has already been wrapped up. There’s nothing left for the plot to explore, unless you want a third nuclear apocalypse to happen. Maybe you want to know what it’s like to be part of the transcended people. Arguably, even the show would struggle to put that on the screen.

A 7ª e última temporada de The 100 já está disponível na Netflix. pic.twitter.com/BterE0Kwrk — Séries TV Show BR (@SeriesTWBZ) September 1, 2021

Survival is contingent on peace

The last season of the show aired in 2020, with all the living human beings on the verge of a wipeout. Clarke killed Bill in the middle of the test, putting humanity in danger of being unworthy of transcendence. Luckily, Raven convinced the Judge to reconsider humanity, and they were deemed worthy of transcending. Because Clarke murdered Bill, the Judge decided that she wasn’t worthy of transcending.

You can have your opinions about transcendence, but there are many who would want to have the choice to transcend. Clarke didn’t have the right to choose what she did on behalf of humanity. Her crime proves that the only way for beings to progress is for them to find peace among themselves.

