Will there be ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 5?

Season 4 of the hit Netflix series Sweet Magnolias came out on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Fans quickly devoured the season’s 10 episodes. If you’re one of them, you’re probably wondering if there will be a Sweet Magnolias season 5.

While Netflix has not officially confirmed another season of the series, it is understandable why fans are chomping at the bit for more, bless their hearts. The events of season 4 set up exciting new potential plot points.



Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson’s imagination is already running wild. “Everything’s on the table. We don’t have a Season 5 yet, but I’ve been doing this show long enough that 85% of my waking thoughts are about Sweet Magnolias. So all sorts of possibilities exist,” she mused to Deadline.

Spoilers ahead for Sweet Magnolias season 4.



One of the big changes in season 4 is that Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) accepts a new job in New York City. At first, she was hesitant to leave Serenity, but the perfect book marketing job ultimately was too good to pass up. Season 5 could see a whole new location added to the mix, which would bring some new life to the series. How will the besties have their margarita nights now? Can they pour one out over Zoom?

Serenity will always be a central figure in the series, wherever Maddie and Cal’s (Justin Bruening) adventures take them. Maddie’s son Ty (Carson Rowland) is also expected to travel in season 5, touring Europe with his band. He invited Dana Sue’s daughter Annie (Anneliese Judge) to go with him, but she has her sights set on college in California. Their relationship was left up in the air in the finale, so fans are hoping for some answers in future episodes.

It is also fair to assume that wedding bells will ring for Helen (Heather Headley) and Eric (Dion Johnstone), who became engaged. Season 5 is sure to see lots of planning for the big day and perhaps even some bumps along the road. Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) found a way to make both of their new ventures work. Ronnie plans to launch an eco-tourism business, while Dana Sue will open a teaching kitchen with culinary class offerings. Being an entrepreneur is not easy, so the couple will most likely have to lean on each other and their community.

If it happens, season 5 is sure to be filled with the heartwarming drama fans have come to expect from the series. Unfortunately, if the show is renewed, viewers might have to wait until late 2026 to be reunited with the Magnolias. Until then, consider watching Virgin River and My Life With The Walter Boys to tide you over!

