Are Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Returning for a ‘Supernatural’ Revival Season?

It has been over three years since Supernatural concluded after a successful 15-year run. However, the fandom hasn’t given up hope of the Winchester brothers returning, and now they might have a reason to keep holding out for Supernatural season 16.

The dark fantasy series followed Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki), two brothers who had devoted their lives to hunting monsters and investigating supernatural forces. It enthralled fans with its fantasy lore, as well as for the realistic relationship between Dean and Sam. In fact, the show’s devoted fanbase helped get the series renewed for a total of 15 seasons, making it the longest-running fantasy series in the world. Across 15 years and seasons, viewers became attached to the franchise, making it difficult to let go of the Winchesters.

Although the franchise’s long history and lore created a lot of opportunities for expansion, it has been struggling to live past Supernatural. Multiple spinoffs entered various stages of development and discussion, but The CW passed on most of them. The one spinoff that did get picked up by the network was the prequel series The Winchesters, but it was sadly canceled after just one season. Although a spinoff series sounded like the most plausible way to continue the franchise, what if the original show were to return?

Is Supernatural season 16 happening?

(The CW)

Season 16 of Supernatural is not confirmed, but it seems Ackles and Padalecki would be down for it. While speaking at the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention, both actors confirmed that there are talks of more Supernatural. Padalecki stated, “I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back and the actors are back, we all get together.” Ackles backed up Padalecki’s statement, adding, “Stay tuned on that. There are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had.”

It’s not surprising to hear that both Ackles and Padalecki are interested in more Supernatural. Padalecki has long been open about his interest in revisiting his character, while Ackles fought hard to try to save The Winchesters after its cancellation. Both have also previously shown interest in doing one more shortened revival season with fewer filler episodes and a more concise story. However, it’s surprising to learn that the pair might already have something in the works. Of course, it is possible these talks could fall through or take years to become a reality, but knowing that some progress is being made raises hope.

Still, the idea of a Supernatural revival raises many questions about how it would continue the story. After all, the series finale ended with Dean in the afterlife and Sam living a happy, normal life before eventually dying of old age. Even if the show finds a way to bring them back or explore their adventures in the afterlife, after 15 seasons, they’ve come up against every supernatural force one can imagine. It’s difficult to see what more the series could do and whether it could recapture the golden days of the show.

Ultimately, Supernatural season 16 isn’t officially happening, but Ackles and Padalecki haven’t fully closed the door on the possibility yet.

(featured image: The CW)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]