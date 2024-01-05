Will There Be ‘Strong Girl Nam Soon’ Season 2? Answered

KDrama fans couldn’t get enough of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and six years later, Strong Girl Nam Soon came to Netflix and other KDrama streaming platforms as a spinoff. The series hasn’t lost its comedic touch and arguably got funnier with its premise and the change in main characters despite the serious themes that come with it.

Although Nam Soon and her family’s unusual strength is caricaturish and many of the scenes where they show strength come off as DC-level unrealistic, the heavier undertones of the plot aren’t missed and the drama also offers an emotional rollercoaster. Even after the end of the latest drama, fans are wondering if there’s a second season to Strong Girl Nam soon.

Luckily for fans, the ratings of Strong Girl Nam Soon might get a follow-up. JTBC, the Korean network responsible for the drama, is yet to renew Strong Girl Nam Soon for a second season. Instead, a third season spinoff is reportedly in the works for the series Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam Soon. Both are dramas that have similar themes and are generational, with the former focusing on Do Bong Soon herself, and the latter is centered around her cousin, Gang Nam Soon.

For those who haven’t watched either of the two dramas, now is a good time to start before another one in the series is released. Strong Girl Nam Soon is a story about the missing cousin of Do Bong Soon. Nam Soon and her father, Bong Go, took a trip to Mongolia where he lost her on a horse’s back. Thankfully, Nam Soon was adopted by a kind, sheep-herding couple in the Mongolian countryside.

Upon losing Nam Soon, her biological mother Geum Joo, and her biological father, Bong Go separate. Despite this, both of them haven’t given up on searching for their missing daughter. Nam Soon also became curious about her origins growing up and decided to learn Korean through television and available books. Her adoptive parents are supportive of Nam Soon’s pursuit to find her biological parents, even if they’ve grown to love their adoptive daughter.

Because Geum Joo longs to see her daughter, she uses her wealth to fund competitions that exhibit strength to see if her daughter would be among the competitors (spoiler alert: DNA tests don’t work for this family). After one lifting competition, Geum Joo found Ri Hwa Ja, who was the strongest lifter among the competitors. She believes that this girl is her missing daughter and starts calling her Nam Soon, but the real Nam Soon is still in Mongolia and is just about to board a flight to South Korea to search for her real parents.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]