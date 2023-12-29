Has the BBC Renewed ‘Shetland’ for a Ninth Season?

When Shetland‘s leading man, Douglas Henshall, left the BBC crime drama after seven seasons, the question on everyone’s minds was clear. How would the show fare with a different Detective Inspector to take his place?

Thankfully, Shetland season 8 rose to the challenge, introducing Ashley Jensen’s emotionally distant yet compelling DI Ruth Calder—and the series produced another twisting and frankly tragic family mystery. Series regular Alison O’Donnell, who plays DS Alison “Tosh” McIntosh, stepped up to lead the team as a “temporary DI” and fulfilled that role beautifully. Now, with season 8 wrapped up, there’s a different question on everyone’s minds: will Shetland return for season 9?

Will Shetland return for season 9?

At the time of writing, the BBC has yet to renew Shetland for a ninth season. Though the revamped series received generally favorable critical reviews and has been running for nearly 10 years, nothing is certain. Recently, while sitting on Graham Norton’s interview couch, Jensen mentioned that she hadn’t signed on for more than one season and that she was treating her experience on Shetland season 8 as a six-episode miniseries.

That doesn’t mean a ninth season can’t still be confirmed, however, though it might take a bit longer to be produced. Jensen is also the star of Acorn TV’s cozy murder mystery series Agatha Raisin, which has been on an indefinite hiatus after season 4—presumably because of Jensen’s role in Shetland. Conflicting schedules might push back either or both of these series in the future.

Shetland season 8 told a complete story, solving the tragic murder of Ellen Quinn and unraveling the harrowing familial dynamics at play that led to her death. With the Quinn family’s darkest secrets exposed and Ruth’s friend Cal’s death confirmed as an accident, the series is free to move on to a new case, should it be granted a ninth-season renewal.

Technically speaking, Jensen’s story has been neatly wrapped up, too, though Shetland has certainly left the door open for her to return in the future. While she’s technically a police officer in the London Met, and she was only on Shetland to help with the Quinn case, she might yet be convinced to transfer permanently. Shetland is where she grew up, after all, and she has finally mended her relationship with her brother and struck up a friendship with his wife, Amma.

On the other hand, should the BBC renew Shetland for season 9, the producers might be tempted to introduce another new guest star into the mix as a way of keeping things fresh and unexpected. Though Tosh has now fully embraced her new DI title, she did mention in the series that accepting that promotion would force her to leave Shetland for a while, so a potential ninth season might bring in a new DI to lead the team. That could be Ruth, but it could also be someone else.

At this point, anything can happen.

(featured image: BBC)

