Finally, a Drag Queen Has Entered the ‘Big Brother’ House

Big Brother is back for its 26th season, making it one of the longest-running reality TV shows of all time. The latest season sees a host of new faces enter the house where they will give up their freedom and privacy in the hopes of winning a cash prize of $750,000.

Before the show begins though, the media were put through their steps in the house, and that included drag queen Salina EsTitties!

Before there is any confusion, no, Salina is not a regular competitor on the show. In order to drum up some publicity for the show and give viewers a glimpse into the house ahead of the HouseGuests entering, nine media/content creators were invited to try a mini BB challenge. The nine individuals underwent a week’s worth of BB competitions in one day to see if they could hack it.

Among the members, which included Entertainment Weekly’s Patrick Gomez, YouTuber Markell Washington, and TikToker Hannah Kosh, was former RuPaul’s Drag Race star Salina EsTitties. The nine members entered the house three at a time, with Salina charging her way in with the second group. As the group decided to introduce themselves one by one, Salina got up to say hi and added, “America’s ready for a drag queen on Big Brother. That’s all I have to say!”

@queerty SALINA IN THE HOUSE! @estitties is the first DRAG QUEEN in the @cbsbigbrother house. In a special two-night premiere, “Big Brother” kicks off its 26th season on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 8:00 PM on CBS. #Bb26 #BigBrother ♬ original sound – Queerty*

The queen stated her intention to play the game, before proceeding to give the other members, and everyone tuning in, a little taste of her performative talents. Salina was a contestant on the 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she was commended for her high energy and unforgettable entrance. Salina EsTitties is the stage name of Jason De Puy and is of Nicaraguan, Honduran, and Panamanian descent. Though she may not be a regular contestant, her appearance on media day makes her the first drag queen to enter the house.

