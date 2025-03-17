Will there be season 4 of ‘Yellowjackets’?

The team behind the brutal television series Yellowjackets probably didn’t know just how popular their show would become when it was conceived, but now its success has led to countless column inches dissecting the plot and social media threads of fan theories.

Considering Yellowjackets’ critical acclaim and audience popularity, you might think renewing Yellowjackets for a season 4 was a slam dunk for Showtime. However, it hasn’t been that simple. Read on if you want to find out if there will be a season 4 of Yellowjackets.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 3.

What’s happened in season 3 of Yellowjackets?

Yellowjackets season 3 unapologetically shows that things are getting very intense in the Canadian wilderness.

Given that cannibalism and violence are key themes of the show, it’s not surprising that the showrunners are more than happy to kill off seemingly-key characters. However, the already ruthless writers have been particularly unsparing in Yellowjackets season 3, with two major deaths upending the season.

One major death was Coach Ben‘s, who had begun the season in hiding from the girls, fearful that they blamed him for a fire at the cabin they were using as shelter. The girls cast him as guilty in their kangaroo court, and as a punishment cut the Achilles tendon on his working leg to ensure he couldn’t get away. He began a hunger strike, but expedited the process of dying by getting Natalie to mercy kill him, against the wishes of the rest of the girls.

Nelson Franklin and Ashely Sutton made their series debuts, strolling into the camp and past Ben’s decapitated head, and begging the question: are they the salvation that Akilah pictured?

Will there be a season 4 of Yellowjackets?

Frustratingly for fans of the show, we do not yet know if there will be a season 4 of Yellowjackets. The series was renewed for a second season midway through the first season’s run, and season 3 was confirmed before season 2 even dropped, so this silence is not very encouraging.

While this doesn’t officially mean season 4 is unlikely, combined with the fact that the wilderness section of the show might be in somewhat of an endgame thanks to the new characters, it doesn’t look good.

With that said, Showtime figures show us that season 3’s premiere saw an increase in viewers from the first episode of season 2, and the show continues to generate reems of social media posts. And with the writers used to throwing in some real twists and turns, there’s a chance we’ll get another season of the show. It’s better odds than surviving a plane crash in the harsh Canadian tundra, anyway.

