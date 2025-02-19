Every season, there is something to unravel on Yellowjackets. This time around, it seems to be the mystery surrounding the cabin and who actually burned it down.

At the end of season 2, we watched as the soccer team we’ve come to love were thrown out of their cabin in the middle of the winter. The reason behind it is still unknown. We all believed that Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) burned down the cabin. It was what the girls believed and we headed into season 3 with that knowledge. But the premiere left us with more questions as Coach Ben claimed he did not burn the cabin down.

If Ben didn’t do it, who did? We know that Ben is either a REALLY good actor or didn’t do it because when Mari (Alexa Barajas) accidentally falls into a trap Ben has put and she brings up the cabin, he asks “What are you talking about? The cabin burned down?” This implies that Ben didn’t even know it was burned down in the first place.

So who could have done it? The options are really anyone at this point. Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is obsessed with nature and the power it has on them all. Maybe she burned it down to try and force everyone to connect (they all have new shelters that they built themselves). There are other theories to who could have done it, one being a group of people native to the woods seeing what they did to Javi and doing it to protect themselves.

But right now, all we know is that the Coach Ben theory might be a dead end. But maybe if we ask Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) who knew Coach Ben was alive and knew where he was, we might start to find answers. For now, it is just another storyline we’ll have to wait and see about.

