Will There Be a ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Season 2?

The League of Evil Exes gang is back on Netflix in an animated adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim comics with a new twist, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, with the beloved cast from the live-action film making a comeback to voice the characters. But will Netflix’s version get a second season?

According to comic book creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, as of now, there are no ongoing plans for a second season, but it’s not entirely off the table. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, O’Malley said, “It’s self-contained for now. We loved what we did. We put it all in there. We don’t have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in. I never say never, but it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we’ll see.”

That makes sense, considering that the story behind Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was finished in comics over a decade ago, and this Netflix series has already accomplished the difficult task of finding a way to make that material fresh again. Show creator Ben David Grabinski has confirmed what O’Malley said in the same interview: They are not currently working on a second season. They seem to be basking on the successful run of its current season, out now on Netflix.

However, there’s still hope yet. Grabinski mentioned being open to any future ideas that may arise. “Maybe someday one of us will text each other an idea that’s really great for a season two.” Let’s hope that the “idea” manifests and fans of Scott Pilgrim get a second season, especially after the series ends on a bizarre mid-credit scene hinting at a future to explore with Gideon (Jason Schwartzman) and Julie (Aubrey Plaza).

Anything can happen in the confines of a text conversation between creators. Let’s hope that’s the case for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off fans.

(featured image: Netflix)

