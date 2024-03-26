What Happened to the Netflix Thriller Series ‘Pieces of Her’?

It has been over two years since the thrilling series Pieces of Her premiered on Netflix, and viewers are undoubtedly wondering if a season 2 is on the way.

Pieces of Her is based on the novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter and follows a young woman’s harrowing journey to uncover her mother’s dark past. The series begins with 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) questioning everything she knows about her mother, Laura Oliver (Toni Collette), after witnessing Laura’s brutal response to a threat of violence.

On the surface, Laura is a doting mother, speech pathologist, and inspiring breast cancer survivor. However, Andy is forced to acknowledge there might be more to her mother, as nothing can quite explain the violent moments she witnessed. Across eight episodes, Andy delves into her mother’s past and tries to discover how she fits into her family’s dark history.

Pieces of Her received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, as viewers were divided between whether it was a riveting thriller or was a little too bogged down by convoluted backstories and countless twists and turns. However, the mixed reception didn’t stop viewers from watching it. The show spent time on Nielsen’s top streaming series chart following its release and racked up 1.415 billion minutes viewed between March 7 and 13 in 2022. While some questioned its quality, it still serves as an entertaining and binge-worthy thriller, leaving many viewers interested in more.

Is Pieces of Her renewed for season 2?

Unfortunately, Pieces of Her has not been officially renewed for season 2. However, it has not been officially canceled either. In the past two years since the show premiered, Netflix has not commented on its status, leaving its future uncertain.

The lack of an official update is a bit perplexing, considering the season 1 finale did appear to be setting the stage for a second season. Initially, the show seems to wrap up its main storyline quite neatly. Since it is a thriller, though, it managed to drop one more plot twist in the finale’s very last moments. Andy discovers that her mother has one more secret that could further implicate her in a homicide case. The show ends with many lingering questions about what Andy will do with her information and teases that Laura’s past may still pose additional problems for her and her daughter’s safety.

Given the cliffhanger ending and its relatively strong viewership, one would think that Pieces of Her warranted an official update on season 2. However, it’s possible that the show’s mixed reviews caused hesitation for its renewal. Until Netflix issues an official statement about Pieces of Her, hope for season 2 remains alive, but its likelihood has diminished a bit given the streamer’s lengthy silence on the show.

