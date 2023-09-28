Will There Be ‘Morbius 2’? Answered

Despite a promising premise, Morbius starring Jared Leto turned out to be a box office flop. Still, the movie’s post-credit scenes seemed to point the way to Morbius’s return in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Does that mean there will be a Morbius sequel? Will we see more of the living vampire—and will it be worth it this time?

In Morbius, Michael Morbius (Leto) tries an experimental cure for a rare blood disease that’s slowly killing him. The cure transforms him into a vampire, though, and he becomes an anti-hero who feeds on human blood.

The movie met with dismal critical and audience reactions, grossing less than $74 million in the U.S. and Canada. The film’s theatrical run met with additional embarrassment when Sony apparently mistook all the internet memes making fun of the film for genuine fan interest. Sony re-released the film in 1,000 theaters, only to watch it bomb all over again.

With that said, though, if you really want to see more of Morbius, here’s what we know about his potential future appearances in the SSU.

How the Morbius post-credit scene points to some kind of sequel

By the end of Morbius, Morbius is on the run from authorities, charged with the murders of the people he’s fed on. In the film’s post-credit scene, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) from Spider-Man: Homecoming is transported into Morbius’s world from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he and Morbius team up.

Sony has been building up a team-up of Spider-Man villains for a long time. So far, the studio has released movies about Morbius and Venom, with Toomes—a.k.a. Vulture—joining them. Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are also in development, so it’s possible that Morbius will appear in one of those films. It’s also possible that Morbius will appear in an MCU film, given that there have already been some crossovers between the two franchises.

So is a Morbius sequel happening?

But what about a true Morbius sequel? So far, there’s been no news of a Morbius sequel in development, so if you’re one of the few and proud Morbheads out there, don’t get your hopes up just yet.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

