Will We Get Another Season of the Wholesome Dating Show ‘Love on the Spectrum’?

Ever since Love on the Spectrum premiered in the U.S. in 2022, viewers have hailed it as one of the most wholesome reality dating shows out there. As a result, many are bound to be curious whether a season 3 is in store.

Based on the Australian TV show of the same name, Love on the Spectrum follows individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating. Seasons 1 and 2 have followed various cast members, including Dani Bowman, James Jones, Abbey Lutes, Tanner Smith, and David Isaacman, as they go on dates or navigate being in relationships with neurodivergent or neurotypical partners. Jennifer Cook, an author and speaker with Asperger’s and synesthesia, serves as the on-set autism expert and relationship coach.

The show has received high praise from critics and audiences for being kind and empathetic toward individuals on the spectrum. Unlike most dating shows, there’s no gossip, drama, scripts, or eagerness to stir up trouble. Instead, viewers get a look into the authentic dating world of these neurodivergent individuals. It encourages viewers to recognize that individuals with autism can and do find love and are fully capable of living very happy, fulfilling, and independent lives.

Of course, it is by no means a perfect show, and it has raised some eyebrows among viewers, including those within the autism community, for sometimes infantilizing the cast members, framing autism as a “disability,’ and giving uninformed advice or opinions. Still, almost everyone agrees that it does have good intentions, and there is hope that the more shows like this that arise, the better they will get at being representative.

Is Love on the Spectrum renewed for season 3?

Love on the Spectrum has not yet been renewed for a season 3. However, a third season is still a possibility. After all, season 2 only premiered on Netflix on January 19, 2024, meaning it could take some time for the streamer to gauge interest and order another season. In addition to the positive reviews, season 2 also ended with plenty of room for a continuation.

As of the end of season 2, fan-favorite couple Abbey Lutes and David Isaacman are still together, and viewers will be anxious to continue seeing their journey together, especially given the extraordinarily cute TikTok updates Lutes often provides

Lutes and Isaacman were one of the few couples that remained together after season 2. Some of the other cast members have decided to have fun being single for now, while others are continuing their search for love. As a result, many of these cast members still have more stories to tell as they grow in their relationships or continue exploring the dating world. While Love on the Spectrum season 3 isn’t official yet, there is still a possibility it will become a reality and continue improving on its past seasons.

