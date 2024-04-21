The Netflix series Is It Cake? took the world by storm, asking the most important question of our time: IS that actually cake? With scarily realistic cakes that look like everyday objects, the show is a masterclass of bakers bringing to life one of the internet’s most enduring and delightful memes.

Now that season 3 is coming our way, fans are asking another important question: Is there going to be a season 4? We barely got season 3 and we already want some more! That must be some great cake this season (I’m kidding, we know it is). As of this publishing, we don’t know whether or not a new set of bakers will be up for the challenge.

While season 3 has just premiered, it could be a minute before they announce a season 4 of the show. Maybe Netflix wants to see if we’re all still as invested in whether we can spot the fake before making the announcement. I mean, I always think I know what is cake and what isn’t, but then host Mikey Day cuts into the cake and I’m forced to question my entire reality.

So no, there has not been an announcement for season 4 of the series yet. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to happen. Is It Cake? happens to be one of those shows that is a comfort for audiences. Everybody loves a disastrous baking show (hello, Nailed It!) and IIC is an easy, family-friendly watch.

Could I watch Mikey Day host this show for the rest of my days? Yes, I could. And I cannot wait to dive into season 3. For now, let’s tell our friends they have to watch Is It Cake? so we can make sure te series returns for a fourth season!

