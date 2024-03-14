Skip to main content

Am I Deluding Myself Over a Second Season of ‘Heavenly Delusion’?

By Mar 14th, 2024, 6:20 pm
Kona talking to Tokio from Heavenly Delusion's first season

Those brave enough to watch the first season of Heavenly Delusion are excited for more. It’s gritty and the deaths are undeniably gruesome, if not heartbreaking. But there is still a lot left unanswered by the series after its 13th episode.

Japan has become apocalyptic and overrun by various monsters. When physics actually applies in games or anime, you just know that the deaths are going to be extremely bloody. In search of a place called “Heaven,” the characters we’ll come to know and love are instead sent to a place that’s better likened to hell.

Is there another season already? As of the moment, Heavenly Delusion hasn’t been renewed for a second season. Additionally, the manga of the series hasn’t moved significantly since the anime’s ending in 2023. We might have to wait a little longer for a second season of Heavenly Delusion.

Nevertheless, there are many reasons for a second season to come, since the ending isn’t clean-cut and gives us possibilities for more. For starters, we don’t know what happened to Tokio’s ‘twins.’ Which one of them was the real child, and which one was the clone?

Even the parents of Maru, Tokio, and Kona, are missing. These might be important set-ups for the second season. If you can’t wait for more, you can check out the manga of Heavenly Delusion at Kodansha’s website.

