Will ‘Fargo’ Return for Season 6? Here’s What We Know

Though Fargo season 5 wrapped up just last month, fans are already speculating about the possibility of a sixth season. And why shouldn’t they? Noah Hawley’s anthology series, loosely inspired by the Coen Brothers’ Fargo film, has found nothing but success. There’s always a new story to be told.

The question is, does Hawley agree?

Will there be Fargo season 6?

At the time of writing, Fargo season 6 has yet to be confirmed. This doesn’t necessarily mean the show won’t be renewed, though—season 5 only ended on January 16, 2024, and FX has never been quick to announce Fargo’s renewals before. Season 5 was only officially confirmed two years after season 4 finished airing—with this show, anything is possible.

Noah Hawley has stated his willingness to make another season of Fargo, however. The beauty of this show is that every season tells a different story; thematically, they all cover similar ground, but new characters, settings, and plots offer different points of view each time. Hawley has said that Fargo is one of his favorite shows to work on in the past, stating in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“…I will say that I feel reenergized on the Fargo front. It’s this crime genre with this absurdist element and philosophical streak that also is about basic human decency and an exploration of what it means to be an American, and how we’re all worse off for the forces of American capitalism that destroys so many, and I’ve yet to feel like I’ve tapped out of that world. You can be attracted to shiny new things, but I don’t know that I could get it better than this.”

When Hawley spoke to Deadline before the premiere of season 5, he said that he’d be “lying if I said this is not the most fun I have in my year making this show,” adding, “I haven’t run out of ways to tell these stories. Why wouldn’t I keep going?” Indeed, why shouldn’t he? The show has won six Primetime Emmys so far, and there’s still a lot of ground the series could cover.

More specifically, Hawley and Fargo‘s executive producer, Steve Stark, are interested in exploring a few additional periods, including the ’60s, the ’80s, and the ’90s. Fargo season 1 took place in the 2000s, season 2 transported us back to the ’70s, season 3 took place in 2010, season 4 went back to the ’50s, and season 5 took place more recently, in 2019.

Basically, anything can happen next.

