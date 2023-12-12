Please Tell Me We’re Getting More ‘Bocchi the Rock!’

I need a second season of Bocchi the Rock! so badly. This slice-of-life rock-themed anime made the perfect leap from manga to TV, telling the story of everyone’s favorite awkward high school guitarist, Hitori Gotoh. Better known as Bocchi-chan, our titular pink-haired anime girl suffers from deeply debilitating social anxiety. The series follows her journey as she attempts to overcome her anxiety, bit by bit, as she performs in her own band.

The series is wonderful, celebrated as one of the best anime of 2022. The show’s depiction of social anxiety is heartfelt and real without leaning on tired tropes, Hitori’s antics are incredibly fun to watch, and the series is filled with tons of loving pop culture references to all sorts of incredible anime franchises. Also, the memes are great.

Given Bocchi the Rock! is one of the best anime to premiere in recent years, we’re left wondering… well, are we getting more Bocchi? Here’s what we know.

So, will there be Bocchi the Rock! season 2?

At the moment, we have no official confirmation that Bocchi the Rock!’s second season is on the way. However, we do know that there’s a Bocchi film on the way. More specifically, we’re getting a two-part compilation movie in 2024. The first part will launch in spring 2024, with the second planned for sometime in the summer. So while we might not have a second season confirmed, Hitori’s story will continue beyond the manga very soon.

As for the manga series, the original Bocchi the Rock! premiered in late 2017 and continues to this day, which means there’s plenty of material for the anime to work with for multiple seasons and OVAs. It seems likely the Bocchi franchise will continue in some shape or form after the movies premiere as well given the first season’s overwhelming success — provided anime fans tune in to watch both films as they launch in 2024.

(Feature image: CloverWorks)

