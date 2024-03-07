Where Is ‘Based on a True Story’ Season 2? When Are We Getting More?!

Out of all the podcast based murder shows, there is one I love most of all: Based on a True Story. The Peacock series put us right into the mind of the serial killer and made one couple a couple of accomplices. But will the series be back for season 2?

Spoilers for season one of Based on a True Story ahead

The first season introduced us to Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina), a married couple struggling to make ends meet. Ava’s obsession with murder podcasts helps her to find a serial killer herself and trying to solve a crime in real time turns into a podcast highlighting the serial killer in question: Matt (Tom Bateman).

Teaming up with a serial killer obviously has its issues and the deeper we got into season 1, the more questions we had. So when the series left us on a cliffhanger with Tory (Liana Liberato) hooking up with Matt while Ava and Nathan were burying Ruby (Priscilla Quintana). Matt left Ava and Nathan a “present” and the two are trying to hide the evidence (and Ruby’s body) and we don’t know if another victim is on the chopping block with Tory.

When the season ended and we weren’t sure whether we would get a second season, it was a lot. Luckily, the series was picked up for season 2 back in the fall of 2023! We will be back with Nathan, Ava, and their new baby. What will happen to their podcast and the success they found having Matt talk about his murders, we don’t know yet. But at least that second season is coming our way!

When will we see season 2?

In October of 2023, the news broke that the show would be getting a second season. That was, however, the last we heard. Personally, that’s enough for me because for now, I’m just glad that the series is still happening. Ending on a cliffhanger without a confirmed second season was actually torture.

I’m excited to see what Matt, Ava, and Nathan get into in season 2 because they’re going to have a lot to answer for. But hey, that’s what happens when you get into business with a serial killer, right?

