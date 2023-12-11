Will There Be an ‘Upload’ Season 4?

The popular Amazon Prime Video tech comedy series Upload finished its third season on a cliffhanger, leaving fans to wait for a season four update. The cast and crew are feeling positive, but in today’s programming cancel culture, we never can tell. Here is what we know about Upload season four.

The third season saw computer programmer Nathan (Robbie Amell) actively fight against the evil tech conglomerate Freeyond, the controller of the afterlife. Alongside this, he also had to contend with the twisted relationship mess he was in, with another version of himself wandering around, navigating his relationship with his girlfriend Nora (Andy Allo) and dealing with his obsessive ex, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

The finale of season three saw one of the Nathans destroyed, leaving viewers wondering “Which one?” Was it the Nathan we had followed who loved Nora, or the backup copy of Nathan who was back with Ingrid? So, of course, we need a fourth season. We have to know.

High hopes for season 4

A renewal for the series has yet to be announced, with Amazon holding back whilst it likely does its usual checks and balances, but series creator Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) is pretty confident they will be given the go-ahead, telling TV Line,

“It seems to me that there is a certain bureaucracy involved in such a large company. I always am pushing them to just announce it. Like, “It’s going to happen. Why don’t you just announce it?” and they’re like, “No, we’ve got to go through the whole process.” So we’ll see.”

The cast is also pretty confident they’ll be back in character before they know it. Speaking to The Wrap, the actors discussed what they hope to see in the next season. Allo would actually like the remaining Nathan not to be Nora’s Nathan, saying, “because I think he needs to come home, and home is where Nora is, and he’s strayed too far.”

She also loves the idea of there being a wedding after Ingrid accepts backup Nathan’s proposal: “OK, so backup Nathan survives, Ingrid gets this incredible wedding, Nora is at the wedding, and they have that moment: ‘Is there anyone who does not think this union should happen?’ And…”

At that point in the interview, Amell excitedly added, “Woah! And that’s the season four cliffhanger! ‘Speak now or forever hold your peace’ and you go — [inhales] — and it goes to black.” These are of course just the musings of the cast, as writing is likely still underway with the Writer’s Strike having only recently come to and end.

Back when the third season came to an end, not even Daniels knew exactly how the next season would pan out, telling TV Line,

“Well, I don’t like to, like, short-circuit the work of a writers’ room. Like, the fun thing with the writers’ room is talking it all out and really gaming out every possible scenario and listening to people’s ideas and reactions. I mean, I have a theory, for sure.”

In need of an ending

The show itself has been popular on Amazon. Season two was the most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, but we know that hasn’t saved shows in the past, with all major streamers seeming to cut shows, sometimes regardless of popularity. The main issue with renewal is the show budget, and Upload is not a cheap production by any means. With the final season ending on such a cliffhanger, it would be cruel to fans to end on this note, never knowing which Nathan is left and who gets their happy ending, so we have to hope that the fourth season is granted.

