Sony Drops an Exciting Update on the Status of ‘Uncharted 2′

It has been two years since the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-led Uncharted film premiered. Since there are more Uncharted games to adapt to live-action, viewers have been curious about a potential sequel to the movie.

Uncharted is based on the video game franchise of the same name by Naughty Dog. It follows Nathan Drake (Holland), a young bartender who is recruited by his missing brother’s former partner, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg), to find a 500-year-old lost treasure. Nate goes along in hopes of finding clues about what happened to his brother but ends up being sucked into an international adventure filled with betrayal, mercenaries, and corruption.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics, who criticized its departure from the source material and rather shallow adventure premise. However, Uncharted received very positive reviews from audiences, many of whom were newcomers to the franchise and enjoyed the lighthearted and action-packed adventure. Meanwhile, the movie was also a box office success, which raised further hope for a possible sequel. While talks of a potential sequel began even before the original movie’s release, Uncharted 2 finally has an official status.

Is Uncharted 2 happening?

Recently, Sony officially confirmed that Uncharted 2 is in development. The news was dropped during the studio’s 2024 CineEurope trade show presentation. Sony’s president of international distribution, Steven O’Dell, provided updates on several new projects in the works, including the live-action Zelda and Jason Reitman’s SNL 1975. He also listed a sequel to Uncharted as one of the many upcoming projects from the studio.

While this is the first time Sony officially confirmed the film, Wahlberg provided an exciting update in December of 2023 when he claimed the script was being written. Based on these statements, it appears Uncharted 2 is in the very early stages of development. Although Wahlberg and Holland are expected to return, no casting announcements have been made yet. It is also unclear which game the movie will adapt since the original chose to piece together an origin story from the franchise rather than adapting the full first game.

Uncharted 2 could then serve as an adaptation of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune or it might move on to the second game, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. It’s also possible it will continue along the lines of the first movie and pull aspects from the full video game franchise. Ultimately, though, the sequel has a good opportunity to give video game fans the proper adaptation they were looking for with Uncharted. Now that Uncharted 2 is officially confirmed, more details on the plot and cast should be forthcoming.

