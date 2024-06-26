‘It Follows’ Sequel Will Be More Twisted Than the Original

Independent horror flick It Follows is revered as one of the cult classics of the genre, and fans’ wish for a sequel was finally granted in October 2023 when a follow up film was announced.

The sequel will see the lead actor-director pairing of Maika Monroe and David Robert Mitchell reunite. The duo was a critical part of the success of the first film, which was able to command an impressive $23.3 million at the global box office on a frugal budget of $1.3 million. Titled They Follow, the sequel is expected to begin filming this year, with Neon and Good Fear Content attached as producers. Tom Quinn, who was the co-president of the studio that distributed the original, is now a part of the sequel through his second company, Neon.

Key details about the film, like the plot, cast, and release window, have been kept under wraps so far. Monroe, who will return as the protagonist, Jaime “Jay” Height, recently shared her thoughts on the upcoming sequel:

I mean, at first I’m like, “Oh, a sequel? Where are we going to go here?” And I read it, and it’s just so fucking good. It’s so good. I’m so excited. I think where you’ll meet Jay at this point is maybe not what’s expected, but it’s so cool. It’s just, of course, as everyone says for sequels, literally, though, is just bigger and darker and more fucked up. Reading it was the craziest thing ever.” Maika Monroe/Collider

She continued, expressing her excitement over the project:

I am so excited for this role. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this excited to delve into something. There’s a lot there to play with, and I think it’s going to be incredibly challenging, for sure, but so fulfilling. Working with David, I can’t wait. Maika Monroe/Collider

It Follows stood out for its cinematography and performances

As the years have passed, It Follows has managed to be a part of the modern horror classic tier of films, with Mitchell’s reluctance to rely on jump scares and the incredible cinematography being the key reasons behind it. The cinematography of the film was helmed by Mike Gioulakis, whose other credits include Jordan Peele’s Us and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old.

The film had a relatively young cast overall, with Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi, Lili Sepe, Daniel Zovatto, and Jake Weary supporting Monroe. The now-31-year-old Monroe was the standout performer in the film and has solidified her status as a Scream Queen over the years with flicks like Watcher, The Guest, Significant Other, Villains, Bokeh, Tau, and Longlegs, which is set to release on July 12.

