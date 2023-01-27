Will There Be a ‘Zootopia 2’? Answered

It has been over six years since Zootopia hit the big screen and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The computer-animated film from Disney nabbed an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award, becoming the fourth highest grossing film of 2016. Audiences of all ages were delighted by the poignant themes hiding under vibrant, innovative animation, and a hilarious buddy-cop premise. The film follows go-getter Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), a newly appointed police officer who is desperate to prove herself after her potential is ignored because she’s judged by her innocent looks. However, her big chance to prove herself comes with the drawback of working closely with the seemingly sly con artist fox, Nick (Jason Bateman).

In addition to being beautifully animated, Zootopia is bursting with social commentary. It boldly tackles numerous themes, from sexism to the damage of stereotypes to the power friendship has to overcome prejudice. Zootopia does a fantastic job of honoring Disney’s legacy of innovative animation, while also adding sophisticated modernization with its current themes and deep storyline. Meanwhile, even those less concerned with social commentary or advances in animation could enjoy Zootopia as a family-friendly comedy.

Given its exceptional success as an animated film, many began to question the possibility of a Zootopia sequel. Directors Bryon Howard and Rich Moore have even expressed openness to developing a sequel. With proven success and willing directors, the fact that no sequel has been made yet has raised the question of whether Zootopia 2 actually will happen.

Will there be a Zootopia 2?

The chances of a Zootopia 2 are very uncertain, as Disney has failed to officially confirm that a sequel is in the works. Rumors of a sequel began almost immediately after the first film was released, with the directors expressing interest in expanding the universe. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Howard stated:

I think we all loved the world so much and got so attached to the characters, that we actually got a little sad when the film finally came out [because] we felt like, ‘Well, we’re kind of done with it.’ And it’s nice that there’s this potential for it to get bigger.”

However, months, then years, went by with no updates about the sequel. Last month, Zootopia+ was released on Disney+, but it was a spin-off anthology series rather than an official sequel. Rumors started to flow that Zootopia 2 had been canceled, though it was never officially confirmed in the first place. The latest rumors claimed that Zootopia 2 has been in development all along and will premiere in March 2024.

Essentially, rumors claim that Zootopia 2 is happening and has a tentative release date … but no actual confirmation or production schedule. Talks of Zootopia 2 have been wholly speculative and will remain so until Disney gives their official confirmation for the sequel. In short, Zootopia 2 is seemingly still a no-go at Disney, as no official updates on the sequel’s development have been given since the film’s release.

(featured image: Disney)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]