‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far…

HAPPY LEIF ERIKSON DAY! HINGA DINGA DURGEN!

Didn’t you hear? EVERY DAY is Leif Erikson day now that Vinland Saga is coming back! Why? Because it’s a show about VIKINGS! And not just any Vikings. It’s about LIEF ERIKSON HIMSELF! That fabled Viking explorer! The first European to ever set foot in North America! And he did it all without killing or colonizing! Yay for him!

Granted, Lief Erikson isn’t the main character of Vinland Saga. He’s more of a side character. The main character is this kid named Thorfinn whose only friend is a knife. He wants to kill a man named Askeladd, but he also WORKS for Askeladd so—okay let me explain.

What’s Vinland Saga About Again?

In the Viking Age, a sweet young boy named Thorfinn has his world shattered when his father Thors is murdered by a mercenary. The mercenary, a foreigner named Askeladd, was hired by one of Thors’ former comrades. Thorfinn vows to take revenge on Askeladd, and grows up into a bitter, violent young man. Thorfinn challenges Askeladd to a duel, and is soundly defeated. Seeing promise in the boy, Askeladd invites him to join his mercenary band. Askeladd tells Thorfinn that if he proves himself useful during his mercenary tenure, Askeladd will allow Thorfinn to face him in single combat once again. The mercenaries set out to ravage England in search of wealth and power. In the meantime, Thor’s old friend Leif Erikson is on a quest to find Thorfinn and convince him to give up his revenge quest, as he does not want the boy to die in pursuit of vengeance.

Sounds Dope. How Does Season 1 End?

MAJOR SPOILERS HERE! Season One ends with Askeladd revealing to the Danish King Sweyne’s court that he is actually Lucius Artorius Castus, the rightful heir to the Britannian throne. He then beheads King Sweyne the throne room, in order to thwart the latter’s plan to invade Wales. Askeladd is then killed by the king’s son Canute. Thorfinn is furious, as he has been robbed of his ability to take vengeance on his father’s killer. He draws his knife and rushes at Canute, but is pinned to the ground by the new king’s soldiers. We don’t know what will happen to him after this, but it’s safe to say he’s gonna have to get some new priorities in his life. Avenging his father’s killer will no longer be one of them.

When Does Season 2 Come Out?

According to Netflix, we now have an official release date for the second season! It’s going to come out January 9th, 2023, exactly three months after the official Lief Erikson Day! Is it all callout to the fabled Norse explorer of old? Probably not, but a girl can dream. Can’t she?

What’s Gonna Happen In Season?

WELL THAT’LL SPOIL THE SURPRISE WON’T IT!? But since you asked nicely, I suppose I could throw you a bone. Thorfinn is spending his toiling away on a farm after being enslaved by the Danish. No doubt the new king Canute commanded this in order to be merciful to the boy, as attempted regicide is usually met with the death sentence. The story will focus heavily on the new king as well, who is styled as King Canute the Great. Under Canute’s leadership, Denmark grows into a wealthy and powerful nation. Something tells me that Thorfinn’s servitude isn’t going to last very long, however. The man’s only true talent is killing people, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to start putting it to good use.

Is There A Trailer?

Yes there is! And here it is! From the looks of things, Thorfinn has a new friend! The trailer introduces a slew of new characters, one of whom is a farm worker named Einar. Einar is from Northern England, as was likely captured and enslaved by the Danish after Vikings raided his village. It also looks like Thorfinn’s warrior uncle Thorkell is making an appearance. And last but not least, Lief Erikson is returning to continue his quest to rescue Thorfinn from his greatest enemy of all: himself. As for Thorfinn, the years since Askeladd’s death have not been kind to him. He is a shell of a person, and does not seem to care if he lives or dies. It looks like this new season is going to give him another reason to live. Maybe it’s to take revenge of the guy who cut the top if his ear off in the trailer? I hope not. Thorfinn doesn’t seem to have the best of luck when it comes to seeking vengeance. I’m not sure if that luck is going to change any time soon.

(Featured Image: Wit Studio)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]