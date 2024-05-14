Will There Be a ‘The Resident’ Season 7? Answered

Medical drama The Resident has been compared to The Good Doctor often, predominantly because of its similar settings and premise. However, unlike the latter, The Resident hasn’t particularly impressed members of the medical community, who have deemed it unrealistic.

The show stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, and Bruce Greenwood in leading roles. Shaunette Renee Wilson, Merrin Dungey, Melina Kanakaredes, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Glenn Morshower, Morris Chestnut, and Jessica Lucas appear in supporting roles across the six seasons. The Resident focuses on the personal and professional lives of a group of medical practitioners at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, with the general practices of the healthcare industry being an integral part of the show.

Initially a mid-season replacement on Fox’s TV roster, The Resident had a run from January 2018 to January 2023. Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, the show was purchased by Fox from Showtime, in 2017, before its premiere, but it was canceled in April 2023 after six seasons, so there won’t be a season 7.

The series was initially conceived in August 2016, when Antoine Fuqua pitched the story to Showtime. Titled The City, the show was slated to be a dark medical drama, but the story was altered later, when Fox took over. The Resident is primarily shot in and around Georgia, with the High Museum of Art serving as the backdrop for the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

The show had different broadcast partners for different regions, with Disney+ being the streamer in Australia, CTV in Canada, Sky Witness, and later Disney+ in the U.K., Star World in the Indian Subcontinent, and Fox’s Latin America counterpart in South America. The owner of Video on Demand rights is Hulu, and the purchase of individual episodes or whole seasons can be facilitated through Amazon and iTunes.

The show was relatively well received by audiences in the first three seasons, garnering 4.29, 5.01, and 5.09 million viewers, respectively. It was followed by a massive dip, which eventually led to cancellation, as seasons 4, 5, and 6 managed just 3.05, 2.90, and 2.98 million viewers, respectively.

