Jeffrey Dean Morgan smirks in The Boys.
(Prime Video)
Category:
TV

There Are Three Certainties in Life, and a Renewal of ‘The Boys’ Is One of Them

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 04:42 pm

Unmitigated debauchery? Check. Celebrity superheroes being downright horrible people? Check. Gore-soaked surprises at every turn? Check. Flying, homicidal farm animals? Check, I guess. Yep, we definitely have another season of The Boys on our hands.

Recommended Videos

Fresh off the Godolkin incident, the Eric Kripke-schemed cape mythos may have just entered its darkest era yet, with Victoria Neuman inching ever closer to the White House as Homelander gets a taste of unthinkably dangerous messianic power. Even worse is the tension-riddled state of the show’s titular mercenaries, who must somehow become comfortable enough working with Butcher in order to prevent the most severe, Vought-funded bloodbath since … well, yesterday, probably.

But when the dust settles on season four next month, will there be anything left?

Will there be a fifth season of The Boys?

A white male superhero stands with his arms spread as confetti rains down in 'The Boys.'
(Prime Video)

As if the gang hasn’t kicked depravity into its highest gear enough, the show will not be over at the end of season four. The Boys was renewed for a fifth season back in May, and according to Kripke, that’s when we can expect this uproarious saga to come to an end.

So, we’ve still got a bit of time before we have to bid The Boys farewell, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the shared universe; in addition to the mainline series, its college-centric spinoff and Gen V hit the jackpot with a creative homerun to go alongside its healthy viewership numbers, and we’ve still got another season of that on the docket. We also know The Boys: Mexico is cooking up over at Prime Video, so who’s to say that we won’t see even more pristinely unhinged romps bare their teeth down the line?

Moreover, the sheer creativity with which The Boys’ braintrust has been expanding its canon (namely through the animus of Seven on 7) is proof in the pudding that the Kripkeverse is a cut above when it comes to worldbuilding, marketing, and getting the streaming overlords to care, so they could absolutely pull off a multitude of different shows (and even films) in this universe if they wanted. Let’s not speculate about that before we have to, though.

We’ve got all the available details on season five right here. Meanwhile, the fourth season will premiere its first three episodes on June 13 exclusively on Prime Video.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article All That’s Missing From ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Is the Word on Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in 'Gen V'
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in 'Gen V'
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in 'Gen V'
Category: TV
TV
All That’s Missing From ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Is the Word on Jensen Ackles
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Category: TV
TV
‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
Category: TV
TV
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Category: TV
TV
Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Category: TV
TV
‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All That’s Missing From ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Is the Word on Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in 'Gen V'
Category: TV
TV
All That’s Missing From ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Is the Word on Jensen Ackles
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Category: TV
TV
‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
Category: TV
TV
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Category: TV
TV
Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Category: TV
TV
‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 11, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer at The Mary Sue and We Got This Covered. She's been writing professionally since 2018 (a year before she completed her English and Journalism degrees at St. Thomas University), and is likely to exert herself if given the chance to write about film or video games.