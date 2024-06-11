There Are Three Certainties in Life, and a Renewal of ‘The Boys’ Is One of Them

Unmitigated debauchery? Check. Celebrity superheroes being downright horrible people? Check. Gore-soaked surprises at every turn? Check. Flying, homicidal farm animals? Check, I guess. Yep, we definitely have another season of The Boys on our hands.

Fresh off the Godolkin incident, the Eric Kripke-schemed cape mythos may have just entered its darkest era yet, with Victoria Neuman inching ever closer to the White House as Homelander gets a taste of unthinkably dangerous messianic power. Even worse is the tension-riddled state of the show’s titular mercenaries, who must somehow become comfortable enough working with Butcher in order to prevent the most severe, Vought-funded bloodbath since … well, yesterday, probably.

But when the dust settles on season four next month, will there be anything left?

Will there be a fifth season of The Boys?

As if the gang hasn’t kicked depravity into its highest gear enough, the show will not be over at the end of season four. The Boys was renewed for a fifth season back in May, and according to Kripke, that’s when we can expect this uproarious saga to come to an end.

So, we’ve still got a bit of time before we have to bid The Boys farewell, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the shared universe; in addition to the mainline series, its college-centric spinoff and Gen V hit the jackpot with a creative homerun to go alongside its healthy viewership numbers, and we’ve still got another season of that on the docket. We also know The Boys: Mexico is cooking up over at Prime Video, so who’s to say that we won’t see even more pristinely unhinged romps bare their teeth down the line?

Moreover, the sheer creativity with which The Boys’ braintrust has been expanding its canon (namely through the animus of Seven on 7) is proof in the pudding that the Kripkeverse is a cut above when it comes to worldbuilding, marketing, and getting the streaming overlords to care, so they could absolutely pull off a multitude of different shows (and even films) in this universe if they wanted. Let’s not speculate about that before we have to, though.

We’ve got all the available details on season five right here. Meanwhile, the fourth season will premiere its first three episodes on June 13 exclusively on Prime Video.

