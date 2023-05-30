Will There Be a ‘Ted Lasso’ Spinoff? Answered

Ted Lasso has made quite the name for itself since it first premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020. The sports dramedy follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), a wholesome and overly optimistic football coach from Kansas who gets roped into coaching a struggling soccer team. Despite knowing nothing about the sport, Lasso’s upbeat and kind-hearted personality and determination prove to be just what the team needs, leading them to unexpected success.

Not only is Ted Lasso a very enjoyable feel-good show, but it is also a perfect blend of comedy and drama, and features stellar directing, writing, and performances. Viewers can’t help but love Lasso’s wholesomeness and his unwavering kindness, which often forces others to re-examine themselves. The show is also filled with strong leadership lessons and charming humor. With 20 Emmy nominations for its first season alone, Ted Lasso quickly became the most-watched series on Apple TV+ and really put the streaming service on the map. Recently, the show reached 795 million viewing minutes in one week, a significant increase from the 539 million minutes the show brought in the week of its season 3 premiere.

With season 3 wrapping up, fans are eager to know if there’s more Ted Lasso on the horizon. Sudeikis has said the plan was always to have Ted Lasso run for three seasons. While some fans are hopeful about these plans changing, another season may not be needed to continue Ted Lasso. Instead, the show could expand in the form of a spinoff.

Will there be a Ted Lasso spinoff?

So far, there has been no official confirmation that a Ted Lasso spinoff is in the works. However, it definitely remains a possibility. The cast and crew of Ted Lasso have played coy about whether there will be another season or a spinoff. While Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt have both said that the show likely will end after season 3 as planned, they did suggest there may be more to the Ted Lasso universe. Hunt told Deadline, “It’s not necessarily the end of the series. It’s just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing.” Sudeikis likewise indicated that he’s open to the idea of spinoffs, stating, “I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories.”

While the overarching Ted Lasso story may be concluding with season 3, that doesn’t mean that all of the stories have to end. What the next story might be, however, remains a mystery. The cast and crew seem devoted to wrapping up this season before looking to the future. With an entire soccer team comprised of characters with unique backstories, plus all the team’s personnel and connections, a spinoff could go in any direction. For example, James Lance already has a hilarious idea for a spinoff for his character, Trent Crimm, which would include William Shatner and Andrew Lincoln.

While Lance’s idea wasn’t very serious, Crimm would still be a strong candidate for a spinoff, given that he’s slowly taken on a mentorship role on the team after deciding to write a book about them. Similarly, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) could also use a spinoff, considering his personal growth and his backstory with the restaurant. Of course, the only concern with a spinoff focused on a specific character is whether it would be successful without Lasso. He is the heart of the series and it’s unclear if a show without him in the spotlight would hit the same with viewers.

Only time will tell what Ted Lasso‘s future really holds and whether a spinoff will be a part of it.

