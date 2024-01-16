Tatiana Maslany Doesn’t Seem Hopeful About a Season 2 of ‘She-Hulk’

It’s wild to think that it’s been so long since Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, came into our lives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re still wondering when we’ll get to see her again. Will that be in a She-Hulk season 2? Here’s what we know.

Sure, there were already She-Hulk comics in existence, dating back to her debut in 1980, but as far as what her legacy as told through the MCU would become, we haven’t had much to go on since the end of her series’ first season.

From watching Jennifer transform into a larger-than-life version of herself to the chaotic courtroom scene full of nonstop action, we experienced everything in season 1 from her perspective. Jennifer even talked to us personally and made sure we were aware that … she was aware.

In the season finale, Jen took our relationship as viewers to new heights, as we broke the fourth wall by her side yet again, with subtle hints as to what would be next for her adventures in the MCU.

Will there be a season 2?

We’ve gotten an update on whether or not we’ll get a season 2 and it isn’t the kind of update we wanted. While talking with Twitch user NerdIncorrect, star Tatiana Maslany talked about whether or not we’ll be getting a second season. When asked about the prospect of continuing the show, she said, “I don’t think so.” She then went on to talk about how expensive She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks,'” she said.

It is upsetting given how much fans loved the first season of the show (despite what some want you to believe). Hopefully that doesn’t mean we’re not going to see more of Jen in the MCU as a whole.

While we would love to see a second season of She-Hulk, it might be more likely that we see She-Hulk next as a featured character in another MCU show or movie. Her character can be an easy fit into plenty of future storylines the MCU is debuting over the next few phases.

Breaking down that fourth wall has never been better

(Disney+)

Throughout the inaugural season of She-Hulk, Jennifer’s life as a lawyer, practicing superhuman law, showcases just how difficult it is to live a life of normalcy. From having to legally represent extremely highly classified superhuman cases, to attempting to balance her personal life as a single woman, trudging through dating apps in Los Angeles, she endures extreme highs and lows. Despite the constant stress of having the entire world watching her every move, her character always speaks through her compassionate actions. She always tries to do the right thing (in the most legal way possible).

However towards the end of this finale, Jennifer has had enough of people writing her story—so she does what she does best. Breaking down that fourth wall has never felt so good, or more fun to watch, and we see Jennifer completely ditch her own sitcom, to another television show on the Disney+ homepage.

Breaking Into the She-Hulk Writers Room

Cue Jennifer jumping to a show titled, “Assembled” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she enters the staff writing room for She-Hulk productions. Upon arrival, we hear the staff discussing something along the lines of, “what do we get if season two is one extended dream sequence?” Hmmm … is that enough to conclude we will be seeing the return of our favorite woman lawyer of the year in a follow up series?

Not quite, but we’re on the right track. It’s obvious the writers are still very much in the pre-production stage, where pitching ideas to one another can be forgotten almost instantaneously. Jennifer realizes she needs to find “K.E.V.I.N.” if she wants to make any progress. Could “K.E.V.I.N.” be alluding to the man, the myth, and the legend himself, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige?

Who is K.E.V.I.N.?

(Disney+)

To our surprise, K.E.V.I.N. is actually an artificial intelligence droid, who just so happens to be the mastermind behind the MCU. The droid is definitely inspired by Kevin Feige, who essentially has the same job title (and the droid nods to Feige’s ever-present cap). Seems like they also borrowed some droid sketches from the Star Wars production room down the hall, as inspiration.

Jennifer goes on to change the entire ending of her finale, name dropping the X-Men here in one instance, and even trying to postpone her cousin’s grand entrance back into her show until … “the movie.”

Fast forward to Jennifer’s extended cut scene of Matt Murdock at her family barbecue, where potential future Daredevil – She-Hulk babies are the topic of discussion amongst Jennifer’s parents. Its safe to say everyone is rooting for this couple hard. Cousin Bruce finally shows up, returning from Sakaar with a special guest—his son Skaar.

The future of Jennifer Walters in the MCU

(Disney+)

There’s an infinite amount of possibilities for the future of Jennifer Walters and where her story goes next. She’s currently unemployed and dating someone who just so happens to have his own law firm. Maybe she’ll take her talents to the Big Apple, where she’ll be more incognito amongst the chaotic masses of people? Perhaps she’ll join Bruce as an Avenger and accompany her cousin on some epic adventures. Let us not forget that the Sorcerer Supreme, a.k.a. Wong, is secretly helping sneak Abomination out of his maximum security jail cell, as he was put back into the system for another 10 years after violating his parole.

Seems like whichever route Marvel decides to go with Jennifer, it will be a fun adventure to be part of. Her character growth in the first season was relatable and endearing to witness. Her confidence grew significantly by the end, and she truly honed in on finding that balance between her Hulk life and human life.

We hope we get to see more of Jen in the future because we do miss you, She-Hulk!

(image: Marvel Studios 2022)

