Will there be a ‘Red Dead Redemption 3’?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is generally considered one of the best games of all time, and you may be wondering if a Red Dead Redemption 3 will ever get made. here’s what we know so far.

Is Red Dead Redemption 3 in the works?

Although there are rumors about a third game, there’s been no official confirmation about Red Dead Redemption 3. Rockstar Games haven’t posted news about the game’s development either.

That being said, it seems extremely unlikely that one isn’t in the works, as Red Dead Redemption 2 was massively successful. It’s more that Rockstar Games often really takes its time with things. Grand Theft Auto V, for example, released in 2013 and was a massive critical and commercial success. However Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t going to hit until late 2025. That’s a twelve-year gap. Red Dead Redemption 2, for comparison, released in 2018, which is around eight years after the original Red Dead Redemption.

What would Red Dead Redemption 3 be about?

There are a lot of fans who’ve expressed a desire to see Jack Marston, son of John Marston and a playable character in Red Dead Redemption, star in his own game. Many other players disagree, because the setting of the game would no longer be in a significantly different time period. A change in setting isn’t necessarily unwelcome, but it might feel odd to players who associate the game with roaming the Wild West.

Additionally, there’s no good motive for Jack to follow in his father’s footsteps. With his family avenged, he can put the gun down and live a normal life. He kept the gun he used to kill Ross, though. Make of that what you will, but it doesn’t seem to be a strong enough reason for him to continue killing people.

