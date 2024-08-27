10 best open world games, ranked

Are you an adventurer at heart? Check out these 10 amazing open-world games, beloved for their vast landscapes, immersive gameplays, and unforgettable journeys.

10. Genshin Impact

(HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular open world gacha games out right now, and the best part is that it is free to play! The game is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

In Genshin Impact, you play as the Traveler (either Aether or Lumine) in search of their missing twin in the land of Teyvat. Explore the seven regions of Tevyat (Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Fontaine, Sumeru, Natlan, and the upcoming Snezhnaya), help the locals, seek help from the Archons, and embark on an unforgettable adventure!

9. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

(Ubisoft)

Ever since its release in 2020, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has earned praise for its engaging combat and open-world exploration. This game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.

In this game, you play as Eivor Varinsdottir, a Viking raider who attempts to form a new Viking clan in England. However, he becomes entangled in the centuries-old conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. While in the middle of rising tensions, what will you do for your clan?

8. Horizon Forbidden West

(Sony Interactive Entertainment)

For those who loved Horizon Zero Dawn, then you need to check out the 2022 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

In Horizon Forbidden West, the player takes on the role of Aloy. As Aloy, the play must venture into the Forbidden West to uncover the source of a mysterious plague that is killing everyone who is unlucky enough to be infected. While exploring the Forbidden West, complete quests and use weapons to fight against enemies.

7. Ghost of Tsushima

(Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you’re a sucker for historical action games like me, then check out Ghost of Tsushima. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

Here, the player controls Jin Sakai, a samurai whose biggest goal is to protect Tsuhima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. As Jin, the player must decide where they will stick to the samurai code and fight with honor and dignity, or use methods that go against the samurai code to fend off the Mongols.

6. Grand Theft Auto V

(Rockstar Games)

As one of the most popular open-world games, it almost feels like a crime to not include Grand Theft Auto V. The game is available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Grand Theft Auto V follows the story of retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer Trevor Phillips, as they attempt to commit a heist. Set in the fictional city of Los Santos, the three must enact their plan amid increased pressure from their corrupt government and powerful criminals.

5. Cyberpunk 2077

(CD Projekt)

If you’ve watched the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, then you need to check out the source material: Cyberpunk 2077. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and Stadia.

In Cyperbunk 2077, players take on the role of V, a mercenary who unexpectedly becomes implanted with a cybernetic biochip that contains the engram of legendary rockstar and terrorist, Johnny Silverhand. As Johnny’s memory and personality begin to take over V, the two identities have no choice but to join forces to separate from each other and save V’s life.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Nintendo)

In this Legend of Zelda installment, players control an amnesiac Link. As the player, your goal is to save Princess Zelda and prevent Calamity Ganon from destroying the world. The beauty of Breath of the Wild is that it can be completed in a nonlinear way, meaning you can explore Hyrule, complete puzzles, or work on side quests as much as you please.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

(Rockstar Games)

Looking for a game set in the old wild West? Then check out Red Dead Redemption, which is set in a fictionalized version of the United States in 1899. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Stadia.

Red Dead Redemption 2 follows Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and member of the Van der Linde gang. As Arthur Morgan, the player must navigate the decline of the Wild West while struggling to survive against government forces, rival gangs, and different obstacles. The player must maintain Arthur’s reputation and honor through moral choices and deeds. If you don’t, a bounty will be placed on the player, and law enforcement and bounty hunters will be after Arthur for his crimes.

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(CD Projekt)

Looking for a game with heavy influence on mythology? Then I recommend The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is based on Slavic mythology. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Players take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, who earned the nickname “Witcher” due to his reputation as a professional monster slayer. As Geralt, players embark on a quest to find his adoptive daughter, who is on the run from the Wild Hunt. Players must use weapons and magic to fight against different obstacles and complete quests to earn experience a gold. There are three possible endings, which are determined by the player’s choices throughout the game.

1. Elden Ring

(Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Even if you aren’t into open-world games, you’ve likely heard of Elden Ring. During its release in 2022, the game swept several Game of the Year awards, and is widely considered one of the greatest games of all time. Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Players act as a customizable player character. Set in the Lands Between, the player embarks on a quest to repair the Elden Ring and become the new Elden Lord. There are six main areas players can explore on their steed, Torrent. In Elden Ring, you can explore hidden, linear dungeons that offer useful items. To fight against enemies, you must utilize weapons, magic spells, and other stealth mechanics.

