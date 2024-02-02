We’re Already Wondering What a Second Season of ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ Might Look Like

Now that Mr. and Mrs. Smith has hit Prime Video, fans can watch the entire season all in one sitting! That means when they get to the end, they’re probably going to want to know if we’re getting a season 2 or not. And we need it!

The series, which was created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, is based on the 2005 movie of the same name. Starring Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith, the show introduced us to a world of the Smiths as they go on missions together and try to not get 3 fails in the process. The show expanded on the film’s idea of a married couple of spies and brought new life to the premise. It also made us fall very much in love with their take on John and Jane.

New, fresh, and exciting, the show had us on the edge of our seats and left us wondering what a future season could look like. So here is what we know so far about the promise of a season 2.

Spoilers for Mr. and Mrs. Smith lie ahead.

The end of Mr. and Mrs. Smith left us with John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) trapped in their own escape room as another set of Smiths, Jane (Parker Posey) and John (Wagner Moura), were planning to exterminate them. After Jane reveals her real name to John (Alana, and his is Michael), she makes a plan to get them out of their safe room alive. She’s going to shoot Jane with the one bullet she has left and get them to safety.

What we see in the final moments are flashing lights from the window and that’s it. So could we have a season 2 still?

Have we heard anything about a second season?

As of right now, we have not heard anything from Prime Video about a second season of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. There are plenty of ways we could bring back either Erskine’s Jane and Glover’s John or a completely new set of Smiths to follow. That is if Prime Video orders a second season. For now, we just have to wonder what happened with Jane and John as they faced a fight for their life.

Personally, I do hope we get to come back to the world of the show. While I want John and Jane to be alive and well, I think if we even had a completely different couple at the center the show would still work to see how the Jane and John Smith experiment works within this spy organization. Until we know more though, at least we have 8 wonderful episodes of season 1 to love.

