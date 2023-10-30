Will There Be a ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Season 3?

What I want to know is if there’s gonna be a third season to Komi Can’t Communicate, and YOU need to tell me. Otherwise, this communication is gonna get UGLY.

It’s gonna involve a lot of YELLING. More yelling than North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx likes to do in press conferences. Things are gonna get shadier than the shot that Bratz took at Barbie. It ain’t gonna be pretty. SO TELL ME NOW. WILL THERE BE A SEASON THREE OF KOMI OR DO THINGS HAVE TO GET SERIOUSLY UGLY?

…

I apologize.

In my raging desire for a a third season of Komi Can’t Communicate, I forgot that it’s actually my job to tell you if a third season is on its way or not. Total communication breakdown here. My mind is in shambles.

What is ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ about?

Shoko Komi has it all. Her ethereal beauty and statuesque expression make her the envy of her entire high school. The boys want her. The girls want to be her. And maybe some of the boys want to be her and the girls want her, too. It’s 2023, after all. Despite Shoko Komi’s appearance of perfection, she has a bit of a character flaw. She can’t bear to talk to people. She’s absolutely terrified. She has such bad social anxiety that she goes through her days in total silence, but no one one bothers her or tries to talk to her because she’s so damned pretty and stoic that everyone is terrified.

Until one day … the totally average kid Tadano Hitohito just to so happens to sit next to Komi in class and figure out her problem. Together, Tadano and Komi set out on a social quest of sorts—a quest for Komi to make 100 friends! THAT’S TOO MANY FRIENDS!?

So will there be a third season?

The third season has not yet been officially announced. However, considering that this anime bagged the Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best Comedy in 2022, it’s safe to say that the demand for a third season is there. For most anime, it usually takes anywhere from a year and a half to two years between seasons. Considering that the anime’s second season wrapped up on July 13, 2022, we still have a little time to wait. It’s possible that the new season could be announced at the end of the 2023 and hit streaming services in 2024.

Just like Komi, we can’t say anything for sure.

(featured image: OLM)

