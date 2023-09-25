Will ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Return for Season 3?

If there isn’t another season of Jujutsu Kaisen, someone is getting cursed. Seriously. If season 3 isn’t announced I will funnel my rage and disappointment into a maelstrom of negative energy and become a cursed spirit. Then I am going to haunt the studio until a new season is announced. They can’t seriously expect me to READ Jujutsu Kaisen. That would require me getting off the sofa and going to one of those book houses. What are they called? “Libraries”? Why would I want to go somewhere that books live? That sounds boring.

I suppose instead I could watch shows that are SIMILAR to Jujutsu Kaisen, but that would feel like taking a new lover while mine is away on a work trip. Or demon hunting mission. Or whatever people do when they skip town without telling you why. It just wouldn’t feel right.

So have the creators responded to my threats?

No, they haven’t. Despite the hype around season 2, there has been no announcement so far about a new Jujutsu Kaisen season. However, considering that JJK is one of the most successful anime in recent memory, it’s likely that a new season will come out sometime in 2026 or 2027. After all, the second season is slated to run until 2024. Considering the two-year gap between the season 1 finale in 2021 and the start of season 2 in 2023, another two-year gap is to be expected. What is NOT expected is my vengeful ghost popping through the wall of MAPPA studio, rattling my chains until the executives announce a season 3.

(featured image: MAPPA)

