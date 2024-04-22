It would be safe to say that Amazon Prime Video took audiences by surprise when they dropped all three seasons of The Baxters on March 28, potentially targeting a viewing surge taking the Easter holiday into account.

Based on Karen Kingsbury’s series of novels, the show was shot nearly five years ago, dating back to the pre-COVID-19 years. There are 34 episodes in total, each of them lasting 22 minutes, save for the pilot. Fans are now curious about the possibility of a new season. However, they will be disappointed to know that there is no news on that front right now. The best-case scenario for the show getting a fourth season is that it will receive hefty viewing numbers on Amazon Prime, which could prompt the creators to get the ball rolling on pre-production.

The show’s ensemble cast features Ted McGinley (John Baxter), Ali Corbin (Ali Baxter), Masey McLain (Ashley Baxter), Josh Blasse (Luke Baxter), Cassidy Gifford (Reagan Peters), Reilly Anspaugh (Erin Hogan), and Jake Allyn (Ryan Taylor). Gifford is an Emmy-winning TV host, while Allyn stars as the lead in Someone Like You, a film based on Kingsbury’s novel.

The Baxters follows the lives of John and Ali Baxter as they navigate the ups and downs of their day-to-day along with their five adult children. Like all films and shows based on Kingsbury’s novels, The Baxters has strong religious undertones. In season 3, the Baxter siblings go through hardships of their own, and it will be intriguing to see if the storyline moves forward or comes to an abrupt end. The show has the tools to succeed and pull in viewers through its storytelling and talented cast members, apart from its relatable themes.

All three seasons of The Baxters are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. Yearly membership is $139 per year; the other option is a monthly subscription, which will set you back $14.99 a month. All plans include a 30-day free trial, following which subscribers can continue or cancel.

