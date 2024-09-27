Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a fairly interesting animated show that just might do Cyberpunk 2077 storywriting better than the game itself. With all of the hype and popularity, will there be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2?

Is there going to be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2?

According to Kotaku, there aren’t any official plans for a season 2 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, as CD Projekt themselves said a few years back. With that being said, a spin-off series in the same universe got confirmed last week, which is sort of like getting the same thing maybe.

As of now, there’s very little details on the upcoming show or even a release date, but it’ll probably feature similar thematic content. That’s not the only Cyberpunk-related content coming eventually. According to GameRant, Lucy is set to arrive in the fighting game Guilty Gear Strive in a few months as a guest character. This will be the first time the Guilty Gear series will feature a crossover guest character.

What is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Created by Studio Trigger and CD Projekt, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners first released back in 2022 on Netflix. The series was created by Rafal Jaki and Mike Pondsmith, the latter of which created the original Cyberpunk tabletop game the video game’s based off. Like the game, the story is set in the fictional town of Night City, known for its high violence rates and crime syndicates that run amuck on the streets. David Martinez, the main protagonist and Latino high schooler, is an edgerunner who’s just trying to survive and make a living in the city.

